chandigarh kare aashiqui box office collection first day prediction ayushmann khurrana film strong opening. chandigarh kare aashiqui box office day 1 ayushman khurrana opening day collection

Chandigarh does Aashiqui on the first day around 6.5 crores

According to the report of Box Office India, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui can earn around 6.5 crores on the first day. The film can get close to 22 crores on the first weekend. According to film experts, after the first weekend

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earns close to 35 crores over the weekend

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui can earn close to 35 crores. According to media reports, the budget of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is believed to be around 60 to 70 crores. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo was released in OTT in the Corona epidemic. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is being released in 1570 screens in India. in overseas

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to release on 2220 screens

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released on 650 screens. World Wide Box Office Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been released on 2220 screens. Earlier, all the films of Ayushmann Khurrana have done amazing business on the opening day. Bala earned 10.15 crores on the opening day. Dream Girl earned 10.15 crores on its opening day.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earns crores at the box office

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned 9.55 crores on its opening day. However, in the midst of the Corona epidemic, the audience count in the cinema hall has come down. But it is expected that more than Tadap, Satyamev Jayate 2 and last Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui may earn crores at the box office.