chandigarh kare aashiqui box office day 4 tadap box office day 11 collection big clash with spider man no way home box office day 1. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Day 4 Tadap Box Office 11th Day Earnings Clash Spiderman No Way Home Box Office 1st Day Earnings

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection 16.68 Crore

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earned 3.75 crores on Friday, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui earned 4.87 crores on Saturday, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s box office collection was 5.91 crores on Sunday. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s box office collection on Monday stood at 2.15 crores. In this sense, the box office collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has become 16.68 crores. According to trade experts, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui can do business of more than 22 crores till the completion of the second weekend.

Tadap made box office collection of 25 crores in 11 days

On the other hand, before Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap was also released in theatres. Tadap is also earning 11th day in theatres. Which is commendable for a new artist like Ahan Shetty. According to the box office report, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap has made a box office collection of 25 crores in 11 days.

Tadap ki full box office collection

Tadap has been made on the story of South’s superhit film RX 100. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s Tadap opened with Dil 4.5 crores at the box office on the first day, Tadap earned 4.12 crores on the second day, and 5.35 crores on the third day. On the fourth day of release, Tadap earned 2.25 crores in the theatres, on the fifth day, Tadap earned 2.1 crores. On the sixth day Tadap earned 1.80 crores at the box office, on the seventh day Tadap earned 1.50 crores at the box office. On the eighth day, Tadap earned 1.03 crores, on the ninth day Tadap earned 1.30 crores, on the tenth day Tadap earned 1.25 crores. The entire earning of 11 days agony has been close to 1 crore. In this sense, the box office collection of Tadap has reached 24.09 crores.

