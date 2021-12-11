Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office opening report ayushmann-khurrana compared to sooryavanshi antim tadap box office. , Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office 1st Day Earnings Comparison to Suryavanshi, Tadap, Last Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh should earn his love

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho opening Rs 7.65 crore, Article 15’s opening has earned 5.02 crores. The opening of Dream Girl has been 10.05 crores. Bala’s opening has been 10.15 crores. In such a situation, the collection of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has come down in front of the popularity of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sooryavanshi, Final and Tadap’s opening earnings

On the other hand, if we look at the films released in the year 2021, the first day of Sooryavanshi has earned 26.29 crores. The first day earnings of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s last have been 4.05 crores. Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap has earned 4.05 crores on the opening day.

Satyamev Jayate 2 first day earnings

John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned close to Rs 3 crore on the first day. In the same year, Akshay Kumar’s Belbottom also released in theatres. Belbottom has earned close to 2.78 crores on the first day at the box office.

Suryavanshi highest grossing film in corona epidemic

This year, if any film has captured the box office during the Corona epidemic, then it has been only Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi earned 120.67 crores in the first week. The box office collection of Sooryavanshi in the second week has been 45.57 crores.

Sooryavanshi box office in India earned 194.32 crores

The box office collection of Sooryavanshi in the third week has been 18.69 crores. The box office collection of Sooryavanshi in the fourth week has been 6.43 crores. Sooryavanshi’s box office collection in the fifth week has been 2.96 crores. In such a situation, the box office of Sooryavanshi in India has been 194.32 crores.