Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office opening report day 1 friday December 9 occupancy | Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office 9th December Friday Occupancy

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Opening

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has registered around 8 per cent occupancy in the morning shows on Friday, December 10. It is believed that this figure will increase significantly till the night show. It is believed that if the film gives an opening of more than 5 crores, then the film will also promise a bumper weekend.

A banging start in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has taken the pride of the film by making a bang in Chandigarh. The film has an opening of 16 percent in Chandigarh. In Mumbai too, the film has registered an occupancy of 14 percent. While the film has 150 shows running in Chandigarh, around 700 in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana is sharing the screen with Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s last, Ahan Shetty’s Tadap and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

Occupancy remained low in cold cities

In cities like Bhopal, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, the film has registered an occupancy of 5-6 percent. There are two reasons for this – the first is the cold weather and the second is the fear of the Omicron virus. But it is believed that by the evening the figures of these cities can also rise rapidly.

Badshah of sleeper hits

Ayushmann Khurrana SleeperAyushmann Khurrana is the king of sleeper hits. His films collect a lot of box office while earning comfortably. His previous films Article 15, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho have also been sleeper hits at the box office. This film will have a lot of time from 10th December as the next film will release directly on 25th December. In such a situation, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will have a big window between 25 – 40 crores to earn.

