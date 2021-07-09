Chandigarh Police issues notice to Salman Khan, Alvira Khan and 6 others

New Delhi. Bollywood’s Dabang Khan i.e. Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan are seen getting caught in troubles. Actually, Salman Khan and his sister Alvira have been accused of fraud by a Chandigarh based businessman. The businessman alleged that he had opened the showroom of Salman’s brand Being Human. After opening the showroom in Delhi, Salman’s company is not sending them Delhi goods. Also the website of the company is also closed. A complaint has been registered against 6 people including Salman and Alvira. The police have also sent summons to Salman and Alvira and sought a reply in 10 days.

Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and 7 others associated with Being Human in an alleged case of fraud. “They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there’s anything criminal, action will be taken,” Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal. pic.twitter.com/Ye2dI97aN5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Know what is the whole matter

As we all know that Salman Khan runs the Being Human Foundation. Also run showrooms ranging from clothing to jewelery under the name of Being Human. The businessman who has filed a complaint against Salman and his sister Alvira. His name is Arun Gupta. Arun Gupta says that he had opened a showroom named Being Human in the NAC area of ​​Manimajara. On which about 3 crore rupees have been spent. An agreement was also signed with Style Quintet Jewelery Pvt Ltd to open the showroom.

Arun Gupta further explains that all of them got the showroom opened but did not help. Also, the store from which Being Human’s jewelery was asked to give them is also closed. Because of which they are not getting the goods.

Also read- Salman Khan, who is living the life of farmers, shared the picture, wrote in the caption- ‘Respect every farmer’

The businessman made many serious allegations against Salman Khan

Arun Gupta also said that ‘Salman had called him on the sets of Bigg Boss and promised him that he would help him when the company was opened.’ Also, Salman had talked about opening a showroom in Chandigarh. Not only this, Arun Gupta has also given a video to the police. Arun Gupta also accused Salman and said that ‘Salman had told him that he would come for the inauguration of the showroom but he did not come.’

The police registered the complaint of businessman Arun Gupta. After which summons have been sent to Salman and his sister Alvira. Both have been asked to reply within 10 days.

Also read- Rajkumar had removed all the arrogance of Salman Khan in a packed gathering, said- ‘Who am I to ask my father’

Jewelery work started in the year 2016

Let us tell you that Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human Brand’ started work in the field of jewelery in the year 2016. In which the sale of diamond jewelery was started. Being Human had tied up with Style Quotient Jewelery Pvt Ltd for the jewelery business. Which will manufacture, distribute and retail jewelery under the brand name ‘Being Human Jewellery’. Let us inform that this company had made the pendant of the actor’s film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.