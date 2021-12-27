Chandigarh: Understand from five things how Kejriwal’s party won the civic polls

In a city like Chandigarh, which has always been ruled by the Congress or the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party has surprised everyone by winning the maximum number of seats.

Aam Aadmi Party has made a bang in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections. Arvind Kejriwal’s party, which entered the fray for the first time, surprised everyone by winning 14 out of 35 seats. In second place was the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 12 seats, while the Congress got 8 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal had to be content with winning one seat. It was a result that no one had imagined. In a city like Chandigarh, which is centrally administered and has always been ruled by the Congress or the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party surprised everyone by winning the maximum number of seats. Let’s look at 5 reasons behind Aadmi Aadmi Party’s massive victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, according to Indian Express.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi Model of Governance

AAP’s Delhi model is believed to have been liked by the people and has been one of the main reasons behind the party winning the maximum number of seats in the civic polls. There was huge dissatisfaction among the people about the water tariff, which was increased by 200 times last year. One of the key promises of the Aam Aadmi Party was to provide up to 20,000 liters of free water every month to each family in Chandigarh.

anti-incumbency wave

Amidst the Modi wave, the BJP had won the 2016 elections. The party who won 21 out of 26 seats (the SAD alliance won one seat) was the BJP mayor in Chandigarh. In the last five years, the increase in water tariff and increase in property tax rates became the main reason for the anti-incumbency wave. There was great dissatisfaction, especially among the people living in the colonies, who had to spend more to meet the basic needs.

Chandigarh’s poor performance in terms of cleanliness

Chandigarh The residents of the state were not only upset over the high bills on water, electricity, but poor performance in terms of sanitation was also a major reason for the downfall of the BJP. Chandigarh was the second cleanest city in the country in 2016. But in 2021, the city slipped to the 66th position in the rankings. The people here were disappointed about this. The ruling party did not tackle the problem of garbage disposal properly.

AAP focused on local issues, BJP was trying to win elections with the help of Modi wave

The new AAP candidates were focusing on local issues and connecting with the local people at the grassroots level. He contacted the people and promised to bring changes in the system if voted to power. AAP candidates focused on local issues such as parking, waste management, water supply and education. At the same time, BJP candidates appealed in favor of the ideology of Hindutva, using slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during the campaign. Instead of focusing on local issues, he tried to highlight the development work done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Second wave of Corona damaged the image of BJP

The second wave of Corona epidemic also damaged the image of BJP. Voters feel that when the demand for beds and medical oxygen in the hospital increased at that time, they did not get the kind of help they needed from the public representatives. Many people said that at that time the councilors could not be contacted, people were in trouble and they were in dire need of support.