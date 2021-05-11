Chandler Powell buys digital scales for baby daughter Grace Warrior

New dad Chandler Powell isn’t afraid to do the heavy lifting.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old husband of Bindi Irwin was noticed carrying a set of digital scales, which have been presumably for use for weighing their baby daughter.

The younger couple’s little lady, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, is sort of seven weeks outdated.

The Australia Zoo worker wore a khaki uniform, heavy-duty work boots and a cumbersome sports activities watch.

The doting father appeared cheerful as he walked with the scales in a single hand and his cellphone in one other.

After loading up his Toyota ute, Chandler was noticed getting behind the wheel.

The sighting comes a day after Chandler paid tribute to his spouse on her first-ever Mom’s Day.

Bindi, 22, simply turned a mom after welcoming the couple’s daughter on March 25.

Posting to Instagram, Chandler shared a photograph of the pair cuddled up along with their new child alongside a heart-melting caption.

‘Completely satisfied Mom’s Day to my wonderful spouse,’ the previous wakeboarder started his tribute.

‘That is your first Mom’s Day but it feels such as you’ve been doing this perpetually.

‘Grace and I are each fortunate and grateful to have you ever in our lives. We love you a lot.’

Wildlife warrior Bindi welcomed her first youngster with Chandler on March 25.

Their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was coincidentally born on their first wedding ceremony anniversary.

Grace’s center names are a tribute to Bindi’s late father Steve Irwin, who coined the time period ‘Wildlife Warrior’ to advertise his conservation efforts at Australia Zoo.