Chandni Bhagwanani joins Sumbul Touqeer-Gashmeer Mahajani’s romantic drama





Sumbul Touqueer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is profitable hearts. The present started final 12 months and has been amongst the highest 5 TV sequence for the reason that begin. The present is about Imlie, a wise village belle, who’s compelled to marry a journalist after they search shelter in a hut throughout heavy rains. On reaching town, she realises that her husband is engaged to be married. Now, we are going to see a brand new entry within the present. Chandni Bhagwanani, final seen in Surbhi Chandna’s Sanjivani 2 can be again on TV after a 12 months. She can be getting into Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani’s romantic drama. She would be the love curiosity of Nishant, who performs lead actor Gashmeer Mahajani’s cousin within the present. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus pandemic: Sanjivani 2 actress Chandni Bhagwanani caught in Australia amidst lockdown; says, ‘Utilizing up no matter financial savings I’ve’

Arham Abbasi performs the function of Nishant within the present. As per the most recent story, Imlie finds out that Nishant is unwell, and shortly Pallavi can even get to learn about his sickness. Prior to now, Pallavi and Nishant had grown aside on account of private variations. Imlie can be seen attempting her greatest to resolve the battle between Pallavi and Nishant. In an interview with ETimes, Chandni Bhagwanani opens up about her character within the present. She mentioned that she is taking part in the function of Nishant’s girlfriend, Pallavi who’s a happy-go-lucky woman and is now again in Nishant’s life. Pallavi can be respectful in direction of Nishant’s relations and get alongside effectively with them. Chandni reveals she had moved to Hyderabad a few months in the past after bagging two South movies and even the staff of Imlie had moved to Hyderabad. She mentioned that she is glad that she bagged the function of Pallavi in Imlie as a result of they’re capturing in Hyderabad and she will simply shoot right here. Additionally Learn – Sanjivani 2: Chandni Bhagwanani replaces Rashmi Singh as Dr. Asha

Chandni mentioned that she is additional cautious about capturing amid the pandemic and has carried out a COVID-19 check. As quickly because the studies come detrimental, she is going to start capturing for Imlie. Additionally Learn – Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to be made right into a tv serial

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



