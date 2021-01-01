Chandni Chowk beautification work news update: Delhi beautification work, Delhi redevelopment project,

Highlights MCD provided special training in good behavior

New design approved 106 rickshaws, 300 rickshaws will run

If caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the license will be revoked

If you’ve ever been to Chandni Chowk, don’t be surprised to see rickshaw pullers speaking English. The rickshaw pullers will address you as Sir and visit Chandni Chowk Road in a new design and new uniform. In the first phase, MCD has trained 106 such rickshaw pullers to speak English and behave well. In the second phase, MCD will issue licenses for another 194 rickshaws. If someone is caught driving a rickshaw under the influence of alcohol, his license will be revoked. MCD has also formulated new guidelines for driving rickshaws on Chandni Chowk Road.

According to Rakesh, a licensed autorickshaw driver at Chandni Chowk, vehicles are not allowed on the road. Only non-motorized vehicles can drive. Their number will also be limited. MCD will issue licenses to 300 rickshaws, of which 106 have been licensed in the first phase. A consignment of 106 rickshaws has been started on the roads at Chandni Chowk from September 13. Rickshaw puller Rajnath Singh says that the rickshaw pullers who have been given licenses by MCD have also been trained to drive rickshaws here.

The rickshaw pullers were trained for a few days at the MCD zonal office at Kashmiri Gate. They have been given strict instructions not to abuse anyone. Stay away from drugs and if caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the license will be revoked. In addition, if someone spit everywhere, they should interrupt him. Rickshaw puller Rakesh Uma Rao says he has taught foreign tourists a few sentences to speak English, including where to go. How much is the rickshaw fare? In addition, if you want to go to any part of Chandni Chowk and learn about famous things, you have to give information about it.

New uniforms and new design rickshaws

According to Jogiram Jain, chairman of the North MCD Standing Committee, the 106 rickshaws launched on the roads at Chandni Chowk in the first phase are red in color. The rickshaw driver’s uniform is the same as the color of the rickshaw. His hat is also rickshaw colored. The track pants are golden. MCD has fixed rickshaw fare from Red Fort to Fatehpuri at Rs. One Civil Defense Volunteer will be assigned for every 10 rickshaw pullers.