Former Olympian footballer and member of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal winning Indian team O Chandrasekhar passed away at his residence here on Tuesday. This information was given by his family sources. He was 85 years old and has three children. A source close to the family said Chandrasekhar, who had played the role of defender on the day of the play, had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time.

He also led the Indian team in some competitions. He was a member of the Indian team that participated in the 1960 Rome0 Olympics, in addition to the team that won the gold medal at the 1922 Jakarta Asian Games.



The former player, originally from Irinjalkuda in Thrissur district, represented India in 25 matches from 1958-1966. He made his Asian Cup qualifier debut in 195 in. He was part of the Indian team that participated in the Merdeka Cup in 1961.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed its condolences over the death of Chandrasekhar. He represented Maharashtra at the national level in the Santosh Trophy from 1 – 5 – 1 65 to 5. In which the team became champions in 1963. He played for Caltex Club from 1958 to 1966 and later for State Bank of India from 1967 to 1972.

In his condolence message, AIFF President Praful Patel said, “It is sad to hear that Chandrasekhar is no more. He was one of the most successful Indian teams ever and his contribution to the Indian game will never be forgotten. I share this grief.” IFF General Secretary Kushal Das “Chandrasekhar has been an inspiration to many generations and has won many awards during his career. I offer my condolences to his family and pray for peace in his soul.

