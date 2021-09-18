Change could be coming to your favorite wine

“We are seeing a wider selection of very interesting wines because of this warming,” said Dave Parker, founder and CEO of Benchmark Wine Group, a large retailer of vintage wines. “We are looking at regions that historically were no longer highly regarded as producing some excellent wines. The UK, Oregon, New Zealand or Austria may have been marginalized before but they are now producing fine wines. It’s an exciting time if you’re a wine lover.”

Rising temperatures have certainly hurt some winegrowers, but the heat has been a boon to vineyards and wine drinkers in some wine-growing regions. Mr Parker said the growing conditions for sought-after visits to Bordeaux were less frequent and sometimes only once every decade: 1945, 1947, 1961, 1982, 1996 and 2000. They were all very ripe because of the heat. But over the past decade, with temperatures rising in Bordeaux, wines from 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 are all in demand – and exorbitantly priced.

And then, there are wines from previously undiscovered regions.

“What I would say is, at present, there has never been a better time for wine collectors,” said Axel Heinz, estate director for two of Italy’s leading wines, Ornelia and Massetto. “Vintage and wine have gotten a lot better. And for us, the changes over the past 20 years have focused on many growing areas that collectors were not previously interested in, such as Italian and Spanish wines.

(Still, he said, his vineyards are not immune to the negative effects of climate change, with an increased risk of spring frosts and hail.)

Yet for all the romance associated with wine making, it is essentially farming. So while winemakers are taking advantage of higher temperatures, grape growers have had to adapt to ways that are going to affect prices as well as grape types. (And of course, vineyards are sometimes integrated, so grape growers and winemakers are all part of the same operation.)