Change is constant Ex BJP MP TMC Leader EX India player Kirti Azad explains why Rohit Sharma is the right person to take over charge from Virat Kohli

Apart from the captaincy of the ODI team, Rohit has also been made the vice-captain of the Indian Test team by the selection committee. Earlier this role was with Ajinkya Rahane.

The period of change is going on in the Indian cricket team. In this episode, on 8 December 2021, Rohit Sharma was handed over the captaincy of the ODI team in place of Virat Kohli. Some people have justified this decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). At the same time, some people are calling it a wrong step.

Former MP and former cricketer Kirti Azad, who was part of India’s World Cup winning team, has also reacted to Rohit Sharma’s appointment as the captain. Kirti Azad has supported the decision of the selection committee. He also said that change keeps on happening.

Kirti Azad, leader of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool MP, told ANI, “Change keeps happening. it happens. Rohit is doing well. Virat Kohli had said that he wants to stay away from captaincy in limited overs. So the right person to replace him is Rohit Sharma. It is the decision of the selectors. The selectors thought that Rohit Sharma should come and this is what happened. I don’t see anything wrong in it.’

Kirti Azad has also been an MP from BJP. He recently left the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress. “Every game you play is a different game from the other,” he said. Yes, you show records when you compare people. You say this man was better and that man was better. Somebody has more hundreds than the other, but that doesn’t mean that the first is better than the second.

He said, ‘The importance of a player is not measured by his captaincy. Ajinkya Rahane is a very good player. His form was not good. Keeping this in mind, the selectors have taken away the vice-captaincy. We are forcefully extracting a lot of meaning out of it.

Let us tell you that on 8 December 2021, the BCCI and the selection committee had announced an 18-member Test team for the tour of South Africa. It was also announced that Rohit Sharma will be the new captain of India’s ODI team.

Kirti Azad has formally joined the TMC in November 2021 in Delhi in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

The Indian Test squad selected for the South Africa round is as follows: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma , Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj.