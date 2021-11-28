Changed method of DA calculation salary will change Understand – Formula

After the announcement of increasing dearness allowance of central employees from 28 to 31 percent, now the central government has changed the calculation of dearness allowance (DA). This formula was recently revised by the Union Ministry of Labor and Employment. In this, the old base year has been changed to the new base year.

Changed base year

Following the recommendations of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the National Statistical Commission changed the base year from 1963-65 to 2016 to widen the scope and improve the efficiency of the index. The new WRI (Wage Rate Index) series will replace the existing base year 1963-65 with base year 2016=100. It may be noted that the government changes the base year from time to time for important economic metrics based on inflation data.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

Dearness Allowance (DA) is given by the central government to the employees to help them with their expenses. This money is given to government employees, public sector employees and pensioners and is given so that the increasing inflation does not put pressure on the employees. DA is revised twice a year from January to July. Dearness Allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of Dearness Allowance by the basic pay.

Employees’ salary will increase

According to the information, recently it was reported that the Central Government is considering increasing the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of the employees after receiving requests from lakhs of employees. At the same time, it has also been informed from some reports that from January 1, the DA of the employees may increase once again. If this happens then there will be double benefit in the salary of the employees and DA will be available according to the new base year.