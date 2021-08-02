Changed The Way Of Sitting Back On The Bike, What Are The Rules Now

The new guideline of the ministry is for bike riders. According to this, people sitting in the seat behind the bike driver will have to follow these rules.

In view of the increasing road accidents and to control it, the government has decided to make some changes. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made new rules keeping in mind the safety. The new guideline of the ministry is for bike riders. According to this, people sitting in the seat behind the bike driver will have to follow these rules.

1. Hand hold behind driver’s seat

According to the guidelines of the ministry, it is necessary to have hand hold on both sides of the seat behind the bike. The hand hold will be for the safety of the rider seated at the rear. The hand hold proves to be very helpful in the event of a sudden brake of the bike driver. Till now most of the bikes did not have this feature. With this, the notch on both sides has been made mandatory for the person sitting behind the bike. With this, the left side of the rear wheel of the bike has to be covered in a safe way. This will prevent the clothes of the rear occupants from getting tangled in the rear wheel.

2. Guidelines for installing lighter containers

The ministry has issued guidelines regarding the installation of lighter containers in the bike. The length of this container shall be 550 mm, width 510 mm and height shall not exceed 500 mm. If the container is placed at the rear passenger seat, only the driver will be on the bike. Meaning no other ride will be on the bike. If any other rider sits on the bike, then it will be considered a violation of the rules. At the same time, if the container is placed behind instead of the previous ride, in the event of putting the container behind, the other person will be allowed to sit on the bike.

3. New guidelines regarding tires

It is worth noting that recently the government has also issued a new guideline regarding tires. Under this, a tire pressure monitoring system has been suggested for vehicles up to a maximum weight of 3.5 tonnes. In this system, the driver gets information about the sensor about how much air is in the tire of the vehicle. Along with this, it is necessary to have a kit to repair the tire.