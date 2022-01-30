Changed weather in the capital Sunlight blooming during day coolness continues at night strong winds may blow today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is normal in this season. The IMD said that it was a sunny morning in Delhi and the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds during the day on Sunday.

However, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity in the air was 43 percent at 5.30 pm. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 251 which falls in the ‘poor’ category at 6 pm on Saturday. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the coldest day of January in nine years with the maximum temperature recorded at 12.1 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal. Earlier on January 3, 2013, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data. The national capital also received 82.2 mm of rain this January, which is the highest rainfall in the month of January in 122 years.

Demand for proper arrangement from the Chief Minister for the homeless in winter

NGO ‘Center for Holistic Development’ (CHD) has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting that adequate arrangements be made for the homeless in winter. The CHD, citing official figures, said that the number of homeless is much more than the capacity of the shelter homes in Delhi.

Sunil Kumar Alediya, Founder, CHD said that we are making arrangements for beds and accommodation for the homeless. We take them to the nearby night shelters. He suggested that government departments like the Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of Social Welfare should work closely with DUSIB to ensure the welfare of the homeless.

According to the latest ‘Shelter Homes Occupancy Report’ of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the total capacity of shelter homes in Delhi was 19,964, which was revised to 9,330 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, the homeless people are forced to spend the night on the streets in the bitter cold. The organization had said that at least 106 homeless people have died in the national capital due to the severe cold from January 1 to January 19.