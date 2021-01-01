Changes after Priyanka Chopra’s marriage to Nikki: Priyanka Chopra reveals how her marriage to Nick Jonas affected her life and what has changed now

Actress Priyanka Chopra considers herself very lucky to have a life partner like Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 and their personal life has changed a lot since their marriage. Priyanka recently revealed how her marriage to Nick Jonas affected her life and how it changed.

During the conversation at the Times Literary Fest, Priyanka Chopra spoke openly about her marriage and relationship with Nick Jonas. When asked about one of the things she learned from her marriage, Priyanka Chopra replied, “One thing my marriage has definitely taught me is that I have a partner who works for me.” Gives full attention and credit. It’s something I never needed and can’t live without now.



‘Surprised at how Nick fits’

Priyanka further said, ‘I am amazed at how Nick Life balances his life and my success or career. He knows exactly where I want to go and what I like. All of this makes a lot of sense to them. And it’s something I didn’t even realize I wanted. I mean, cheerleader.



‘Having a Work-Appreciating Spouse’

Priyanka Chopra said that apart from family, the most important thing for her is her work. Priyanka said, ‘Ever since I started working at the age of 17, she has been standing like a rock behind me. I didn’t realize I needed my partner to understand the value of how hard I worked in my career. It’s really amazing to find a partner who is appreciated. ‘



What happened after Nikshi got married?

When Priyanka was asked how her marriage to Nick Jonas has affected her work, she said, ‘Nick has impressed me a lot. Now I have become more calm in my personal life. In the past, if someone told me something or I got angry, I would reply to him. Now if I get bored, I calm down even more. My husband is even quieter and can find a solution to any problem. He’s a diplomat, so I’m totally chilly.

Speaking of the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Hollywood film Matrix 4. The trailer for this movie was released recently.