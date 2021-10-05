Changes in Neat-PG pattern: Supreme Court strikes down last-minute changes in NEET-PG Super Specialty Examination 2021

Highlights Doctors have opposed the last-minute sample change.

Medical education has become a business, the court said

Hurry up so that private college seats do not become vacant

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has pulled the Central Government and the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to change the pattern of NEET-PG Super Specialty Examination 2021 at the last minute. The interests of the institutions have gone beyond the interests of the students, it has been said. Medical education and regulation has become a business, the court said, slamming the central government and the NBE. This is in a hurry so that there are no vacancies in private colleges.

This is not a good sign for medical institutions in the country

The Supreme Court told the Center and the NBE that the pattern of NEET Super Specialty Examination 2021 has been changed so that there are no vacancies in private colleges. The court had issued notices to the Center and the National Board of Examinations (NBE) asking them to file a petition in which PG doctors on behalf of the National Board of Examinations had asked them to change the format of the examination. Last minute admission to NEET Super Specialty Course. Challenged the decision.

The Supreme Court, while commenting, reiterated that the pattern cannot be changed at the end of the examination. The court said the exam was to be held in November and the pattern was changed in August. Students are constantly preparing and thus changing the pattern will adversely affect their preparation. When the students came to the Supreme Court and challenged to change the pattern at the time of the exam, it was said that the exam would be held in January. This is not a good sign for medical institutions in the country.

There are vacancies in private colleges.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said that in the new pattern, 100 per cent of the questions would be in the general drug feeder category. So far by pattern, 40 percent of the questions are in the general drug feeder category. 60% of the questions are about the super specialty topics that applicants want to take. One hundred percent of the questions in the feeder category are meant to be filled so that all spaces can be filled, and that’s the idea. All of this will lead to prejudice and adverse effects on students.

Justice Chandrachud said that we feel that all this has been done so that the vacancy can be filled. There are never any vacancies in government colleges. Only seats in private medical colleges remain vacant. It seems that all this haste has been done to change the pattern so that the vacancies in private colleges can be filled. The interest of the institution has become more than the interest of the students. We believe there is definitely investment in private colleges, but a balanced approach has to be taken. Medical institutions and regulation have become businesses, the Supreme Court has commented. This is all a painful situation for medical institutions in the country.

“We are concerned about the students,” the apex court said

During the hearing, when NBC’s attorneys told the court that the change in the method of examination had been made on the advice of Exeter, the Supreme Court said that it would also fall within the ambit of Article 14, meaning the right to equality. The apex court said that if vacancies in private colleges are not filled and remain vacant, the concern is with the college management. But, will it all happen at the expense of the students? The court asked the government why it is in such a hurry to change the pattern. We have a pattern from 2018 to 2020. We know you have experts, but we care about the students. We give you one last chance, if you persist, the hands of the law are tight. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Doctors have challenged to change the method of examination

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had said that you should not treat doctors like power game football. You have a meeting on this topic and fix your house. We cannot leave doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats. The bench had asked NBEs and NBCs to contact the health ministry and organize their houses. This is a very important topic for his (doctor’s) career. You can’t make that change at the last minute.

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of 41 doctors stating that the examination was scheduled by the National Examination Board in July and will be held on November 13 and 14. Meanwhile, it has been said that the pattern of the exam will be changed by issuing a notification on August 31. The challenge is to change the pattern at the last moment of the exam.