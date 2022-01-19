Changes in the document of PM Kisan scheme, if this work is not done then the money of the scheme will not come

Changes have been made in the document concerning PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. This variation in the document concerning PM Kisan Yojana So as to curb fraudulent actions, the authorities has made main modifications concerning the document guidelines. Beneath this change, solely these farmers will get the advantages of PM Kisan, who’re eligible beneath this scheme. Whereas earlier than the change of this document (PM Kisan Paperwork), many such folks have been additionally taking advantages, whose utility was both faux or they have been not eligible.

In accordance with the data given on the official web site of PM Kisan Yojana, beneath the new rule, the authorities has now made it necessary to present ration card in this scheme. Beneath this scheme, eligible farmers will now should submit their ration card quantity, delicate copy of Aadhar card together with its delicate copy, financial institution passbook and declaration type. With out these paperwork, farmers can not take benefit of the scheme.

7 lakh farmers will should return the money

In accordance with the information that got here out a number of days in the past, there are 7 lakh farmers of UP, who will should return the money of the tenth installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. As a result of these farmers have been discovered ineligible in this scheme. As a result of which the quantity will should be returned to those farmers as per the phrases and circumstances. If we calculate Rs 2000 for every farmer, then Rs 40 lakh will be refunded. Clarify that beneath PM Kisan Yojana, an quantity of Rs 6000 per 12 months is launched instantly into the financial institution accounts of the beneficiaries in three 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 every.

When is the annual installment launched?

1st Installment – April-July

2nd installment – ​​August-November

Third installment- December-March

