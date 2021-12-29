Changes in the rules from GST, ATM to LPG Gas Cylinder from January 1, know what will be the effect on you

The change in rules is related to banking, financial and other sectors. This includes the rules of GST, ATM Withdrawal and LPG Gas Cylinder. Let us know which rules are changing in these areas and how will it affect your life.

Many rules are going to change during the new year 2022. This can have a direct impact on your daily routine, as the change in rules is related to banking, financial and other sectors. This includes the rules of GST, ATM Withdrawal and LPG Gas Cylinder. Let us know which rules are changing in these areas and how will it affect your life.

From new ATM withdrawal charges to hike in LPG cylinder prices, it is important to know these new guidelines. This includes five big rules, which will change from January 1, 2022, that is, three days from today.

IPPB Deposit / Withdrawal Fees

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers will now have to pay withdrawal and deposit charges. If you have an account with this bank, then you will be charged a fee for withdrawing and depositing cash amount of more than 10 thousand rupees. However, the information about how much will be charged for this is not available. This new rule will come into effect from January 1.

Change in ATM withdrawal fee from Jan 1

ATM withdrawal charges are going to change from the new year. If the monthly limit of free transactions is exhausted, customers will have to pay Rs 21 every month instead of Rs 20 from January 1, 2022.

ICICI Bank Preparation

Important information has been given by ICICI for its customers. The bank has said that it is fully prepared to change the service charges on ICICI Bank savings accounts from January 1.

LPG Gas Cylinder Price

The price of LPG gas may also change from January 2022. There is a possibility that depending on the price of crude oil in the international market, once again LPG prices may change.

What changed rules of GST

If you do not file GST regularly, you will not be allowed to file GSTR-1. In simple language, businesses that fail to file summary return or default to pay monthly GST will not be able to file GSTR-1 sales return from January 1, 2022. This decision has been taken by the GST Council.