Changes in the rules regarding the status of PM Kisan scheme now mobile number will not be needed

There was a change in one facility regarding PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As a consequence of which 12.44 crore farmers making use of underneath this scheme will be affected. This variation could trigger some inconvenience to the scheme beneficiaries.

The tenth installment has been despatched to the farmers’ account regarding PM Kisan Yojana. Nevertheless, this quantity has not but been despatched to the accounts of many farmers, which can come by the finish of this month. At the similar time, a facility has been modified regarding PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. As a consequence of which 12.44 crore farmers making use of underneath this scheme will be affected. This variation could trigger some inconvenience to the scheme beneficiaries. Nevertheless, they’ll take benefit of this facility in different methods. Tell us what’s this variation.

What has been modified?

Below PM Kisan Yojana, individuals have been given the facility that they’ll test the status of their installment. For this, three choices got for it. Farmers may test their installment status from their Aadhar card, mobile number and checking account number. However now the facility to test status from mobile number has been eliminated. Nevertheless, on the official web site of PM Kisan Yojana, farmers can test the status by Aadhaar card number and checking account number.

why the change

In PM Kisan Yojana, it’s a straightforward course of to test the status from the mobile number, but modifications have been made regarding this. One purpose for this may additionally be that anybody may test your account status out of your mobile number and will additionally misuse it, however now individuals will get aid from this variation.

Learn additionally: Indian Railways IRCTC: If this error made throughout Corona, then entry will not be out there at the stations, the prepare could be missed

These farmers will must return the cash

In line with the information launched underneath PM Kisan Yojana, 7 lakh farmers in UP will must return the cash of the tenth installment acquired underneath PM Kisan Yojana. As a result of these farmers both file revenue tax returns or are not eligible for it. If these farmers do not return the cash earlier than the meeting elections, a discover will be despatched to them.

Allow us to inform that yearly 6000 rupees are despatched to the account of farmers underneath PM Kisan Yojana. This quantity of Rs 2000 is given in three installments each 4 months. To date 10 installments have been launched underneath this scheme.