Changes in the service of EPFO! Now account holders can take advantage of this facility sitting at home

Employees’ Provident Fund keeps on giving benefits of facilities to the employees from time to time. Many of its facilities can also be done sitting at home through online medium. Recently, EPFO ​​​​has given the facility of online death of worth change. Similarly, another facility is also being given through the portal. Now EPF members can now update their EPF account exit date online after two months of resignation.

According to the information given on the official website of EPFO, epfindia.gov.in, two months after resignation or exit, an EPF account holder can update his EPF account exit date online using Aadhaar-based. For this, a registered number is required, under which OTP will be sent. However, the OTP will be sent to the number of the member who has linked the UAN with Aadhaar.

It is informed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization that any salaried person who has a PF account, he must update the information within two months after leaving the job. This date can be any of yours or you can update the date on which you have got full payment from that job. Along with this, you can rectify this date anytime within two months.

Let us inform that any person who is registered on the EPFO ​​portal can avail online facilities. Also, he can easily transfer the PF amount from one account to another or bank account in the event of leaving the job through the portal. Apart from this, he can also withdraw PF money by going to the office. You will need to provide certain documents to make a claim. But you will not have to pay any charge.