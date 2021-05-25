Changing Tack, U.S. Sanctions Ethiopia Over Abuses in Tigray War

NAIROBI, Kenya — Rising American frustration over the battle in the Tigray area of Ethiopia spilled over into an open confrontation on Monday when Ethiopian officers lashed out at Washington over new restrictions together with support cuts and a ban on some Ethiopians touring to the USA.

The restrictions, introduced by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Sunday, quantity to an uncommon step towards a key African ally, and a pointed rebuke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner whose troops and allies have been accused of ethnic cleaning, massacres and others atrocities that might quantity to battle crimes.

Regardless of “important diplomatic engagement,” Mr. Blinken mentioned in a press release, “the events to the battle in Tigray have taken no significant steps to finish hostilities or pursue a peaceable decision of the political disaster.”

American visa restrictions will apply to all actors in the Tigray battle, Mr. Blinken mentioned, together with present and former Ethiopian and Eritrean officers, ethnic Amhara militias and Tigrayan rebels.