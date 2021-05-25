Channel 10 confirms new season of Celebrity MasterChef

Channel 10 is bringing again Celebrity MasterChef, 12 years after it final aired.

The community confirmed reviews it is reviving the 2009 superstar format on Tuesday, sharing an Instagram submit that learn: ‘Prepare… Celebrity MasterChef is coming.’

Following the announcement, decide Jock Zonfrillo revealed a ‘sports activities star, a well-known actor and an Australian icon’ can be among the many solid.

Coming quickly: Channel 10 has confirmed a new season of Celebrity MasterChef. Pictured L-R are judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen

‘Celebrity MasterChef 2021!!! A legendary sports activities particular person, an Aussie icon and a well-known actor are able to don a MasterChef apron and face the warmth of the famed MasterChef kitchen,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘Can not WAIT for this!! Coming very quickly.’

On Monday, The Australian revealed the community was trying to revive Celebrity MasterChef in lieu of final 12 months’s Junior MasterChef, which delivered poor scores.

The report claimed Community 10 had ‘secretly commissioned’ one other season of Celebrity MasterChef final month, with the collection set to air on the finish of the 12 months.

The present is at the moment within the casting phases of manufacturing, with filming set to start in just some weeks.

Excessive on their casting want record is mannequin Lara Worthington (née Bingle) and former Minister for Overseas Affairs Julie Bishop.

Want record: The present is at the moment within the casting phases, with filming set to start in just some weeks. Pictured is Lara Worthington, who’s reportedly excessive on producers’ want lists

Casting producers are additionally reportedly chasing sports activities stars, native politicians and Hollywood actors at the moment based mostly in Australia.

Celebrity MasterChef final aired on Community 10 again in 2009, and featured the likes of Michelle Bridges, Rachael Finch, Josh Thomas, Kirk Pengilly, Alex Perry, and winner Eamon Sullivan.

Rumours first emerged in April that 10 was planning on reviving the collection, with New Concept reporting that the present had acquired ‘the go-ahead’.

In keeping with New Concept, MasterChef judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo would nonetheless entrance the Celebrity model.