Channel 10 sitcom The Unicorn is cancelled after two seasons

Channel 10 comedy sequence The Unicorn has been axed by U.S. father or mother firm CBS after simply two seasons.

The American sitcom is a couple of widowed father and devoted father or mother to two teenage daughters who returns to the courting scene.

The present, which airs on multichannel 10 Peach, premiered in November 2019.

It stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss and Devin Vibrant.

Walton performs widower Wade who is attempting to benefit from his life as a single dad.

He then turns into smitten with Shannon, performed by Natalie Zea.

The announcement comes after a crushing monetary blow to Channel 10’s U.S. father or mother firm solid a darkish cloud over the Australian broadcaster’s future.

ViacomCBS inventory fell by a whopping 55 per cent within the area of per week in March, throwing the media conglomerate into turmoil.

And a beleaguered Channel 10 may pay a value for the losses, with ‘devastating cuts’ on the horizon, based on trade web site TV Blackbox.

When the U.S. media big’s share value dipped in 2020, it was adopted by a sequence of savage cuts to Channel 10 that claimed the scalps of beloved community stars Kerri-Anne Kennerley and weatherman Tim Bailey.

Troubled: The announcement comes after a monetary blow to 10’s U.S. father or mother firm solid a darkish cloud over the broadcaster’s future. Pictured The Bachelor host Osher Günsberg

ViacomCBS share costs went into freefall, plummeting from a report US$100.34 on March 22 to a value of US$44.60 on April 1.

The company had ‘been beset by a confluence of things that… crashed its inventory value’ reported Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday.

These components included a latest inventory providing designed to assist fund funding in streaming content material that diluted the share value, and a number of other analyst downgrades on the corporate.