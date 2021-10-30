Channi spoke to SKM leader Rajewal on phone, said – special session on 8, will pass agricultural laws as he says

Charanjit Singh Channi said that he will repeal all the three agricultural laws in the special session convened of the Vidhan Sabha. For this, he has also sought a proposal from the United Kisan Morcha.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has made a big announcement regarding agricultural laws. In the special session convened of the assembly, the Punjab government is going to bring a proposal to repeal these three new agricultural laws.

Punjab CM has spoken directly to Balveer Rajewal, leader of United Kisan Morcha for this. He has sought a proposal regarding the law from the farmers’ organization itself. The CM said that he is completely repealing the agriculture law of the Center. Farmers organization should give all the information about what will happen in the interest of Punjab farmers by writing to us. He said- “We will not cut any point of the front, we will pass it as it is. Not even a single dot will be removed, we will pass what farmers give in writing.

Channi has also posted the video of this conversation on his Twitter. During this, Channi is heard saying that this work should be done first, maybe the first people are afraid of the government, but they do not care about the government. They will repeal the law of the Centre.

Channi, after presiding over the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announced the convening of a special session of the Assembly on November 8 to “repeal” the three agricultural laws and the notification. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Channi said that if the Center does not repeal the three agriculture laws by November 8, the Punjab cabinet will take a call to “repeal” it in the state during a special session of the assembly convened on November 8. will pass the motion. Now before the elections in Punjab, this decision of Channi is being considered as a big political claim.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws since November 26 last year at several places. Many farmers have also died during this period. Several rounds of talks have also taken place between the farmer leaders and the Center but the deadlock still remains.