Channy meets Home Minister: Punjab Chief Minister meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Highlights The Punjab Chief Minister reached the residence of Home Minister Shah in the evening

The meeting demanded the repeal of three agricultural laws

The agenda had already been clarified, saying that Lakhimpur would be talked about

New Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Channy, meanwhile, demanded the repeal of all the three agricultural laws, citing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The two discussed many other issues related to Punjab.

Channy arrived at the home minister’s residence in the evening to meet him. After the meeting, he interacted with the media. He said, ‘Today I met the Home Minister. He has been asked to repeal all the three agricultural laws. I have spoken to him on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Punjab has been asked to seal the border so that weapons and drugs cannot enter Punjab.

Earlier, Channy had clarified the agenda of the meeting. He had said that he would meet the Home Minister and raise the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri. Channy had said that the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri reminded him of the Jallianwala Bagh incident of 1919. Some ministers of the state government and Congress MLAs on Monday staged a silent agitation at the Gandhi Memorial Building Complex in Chandigarh against the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Those who trample farmers should be sent to jail: Raghav Chadha

Sunday was the bloodiest struggle since the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture laws began last year. Eight people were killed and several were injured.

Four farmers were killed when BJP workers hit their vehicles while they were going to a function to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. There were other BJP workers and their drivers, who were taken out of the vehicle and beaten. In addition, two vehicles were set on fire.

Channy had alleged that the farmers were deliberately “murdered”. He had said that he would meet the Union Home Minister at 6.30 pm and take up the Lakhimpur Kheri incident with him.

Lakhimpur Kheri viral video: Jeep trampled farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, 29 second video and 8 big questions present

Aiming at the BJP government at the Center, Channy had said that he should not force the youth of the country to look to martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Shaheed Udham Singh to “restore” democracy.

Channy had described the Lakhimpur Kheri incident as “tragic” and demanded immediate repeal of the three controversial agricultural laws. The Punjab chief minister had alleged that “the manner in which the peaceful protesting farmers were killed by plowing behind the SUV car was intentional”.

For this, he referred to the video clip in which such an incident is seen.

He had said, ‘People’s voices need to be recognized. In a democracy, governments must act according to the will of the people. He had said, ‘Today the farmers are miserable and they are dying. With this in mind, these (agricultural) laws should be withdrawn immediately.