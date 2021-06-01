Chantel Jeffries shows her curves in underwear selfie taken with wavy mirror on Instagram

Chantel Jeffries shared a selfie displaying her underwear on social media whereas pondering astrology.

The 28-year-old mannequin posted a photograph Saturday displaying her curves in a wavy mirror whereas sporting a gray bra with a under middle peek-a-boo alongside with matching bottoms.

Chantel in the caption for her roughly 4.7 million followers wrote, ‘Huge 3?’ alongside with emojis indicating solar in Libra, moon in Sagittarius and Aquarius rising.

Underwear selfie: Chantel Jeffries shared a selfie displaying her underwear on social media whereas pondering astrology

The DJ and actress was born on September 30, which makes her a Libra.

Chantel in the selfie had her brown hair straight down onto her shoulders and likewise wore glasses.

She ended her 13-month romance with Drew Taggart, 31, in March, based on Us Weekly.

Chantel beforehand was linked romantically to Machine Gun Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber.

Huge three: The 28-year-old mannequin, proven in February in Miami, wrote in the caption for her roughly 4.7 million followers ‘Huge 3?’ alongside with emojis indicating solar in Libra, moon in Sagittarius and Aquarius rising

Her modeling profession soared in 2020 as she landed extra campaigns and have become a high influencer.

Chantel in addition to her practically 5 million followers on Instagram additionally has practically 733,000 followers on Twitter.

She launched her debut single Wait in Might 2018 and it peaked at quantity 10 on the Billboard Scorching Dance/Digital Songs chart.

Single woman: The mannequin, proven in Might on Instagram, ended her 13-month romance with Drew Taggart, 31, in March, based on Us Weekly

Chantel in addition to modeling and DJing additionally has ventured into make-up and jewellery companies.

She has been incomes revenue via paid partnerships together with the $25 a month magnificence merchandise subscription service Boxy Attraction.

‘CeeJay The DJ’ carried out final October on Good Morning America the place she delivered Observe Me, the Zoey 101 theme music that she produced for Jamie Lynn Spears.