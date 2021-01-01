Chaos on the set of Kapil Sharma show: Akshay Kumar Bharti Singh’s mess on the set made to paint on the set Kapil Sharma show mess, watch the video

Kapil Sharma always says that whenever Akshay Kumar comes to his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the whole team sleeps with him. The leaves and everyone is scared. According to Akshay Kumar’s time, everyone has to either wake up at night and shoot or get to the set early in the morning. Now ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has resumed and Akshay Kumar has decided to appear in Kapil’s show for his film ‘Bell Bottom’, everyone is confused.

The set was not fully prepared or any member of Kapil’s team did not know who would play which role? In such a situation, the condition of the entire team including Kapil Sharma got worse. Here is a glimpse of how Kapil Sharma hurriedly prepared for the characters, which he shared on his YouTube channel and Instagram story.



Kapil said – no set, no casting

In the video, Kapil says that the set is not ready or casting yet. No one knows which artist is playing which character. The video shows Bharti Singh being given the job of painting as soon as she reaches the set. Also Sudesh Lehri helps in making the set.

News of Akshay’s arrival makes Archana worse

Archana Puran Singh, on the other hand, is stunned by the news of Akshay Kumar’s early arrival on the set. He had to stay up all night shooting. In the video, she tells Kapil, ‘Akshay Kumar has become a superstar. If there is a superstar, will he take our lives? You refuse. Replying to him, Kapil says that the people of the channel have rejected him, not Akshay. Hearing this, Archana’s face turned pale and she said that she was ready and would make the carpenter do her makeup.

Funny video

This video is shot in a very funny way, which is very much liked. The video shows everyone on the set working quickly under stress. This episode of Akshay Kumar Special will be aired on 22nd August. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has started from August 22. In the first part, Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Amy Virk arrived for the promotion of their film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

