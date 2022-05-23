Chapman falters in 9th, Yankees drop doubleheader opener to White Sox

Chapman falters in ninth, Yankees drop doubleheader opener to White Sox



NEW YORK — Johnny Cueto pitched six extra scoreless innings, AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking residence run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on a relaxed Sunday in the primary recreation of a doubleheader.

There did not seem to be any carryover of the anger and pressure at Yankee Stadium from the earlier afternoon. On Saturday, the benches cleared and Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who’s white, acknowledged calling Chicago star Tim Anderson, who’s Black, “Jackie” – a reference to pioneering baseball icon Jackie Robinson that elicited criticism from each managers.

Anderson did not play in the opener. Supervisor Tony La Russa stated he needed the star shortstop to play just one recreation.

Pollock hit a leadoff homer towards Chapman (0-2), who additionally gave up an RBI double to Adam Engel. Chapman has given up at the least one run in every of his final 5 appearances.

Huge Blast for BAJ 💪 pic.twitter.com/HB81WFBtuT — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 22, 2022

Afterward, Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated Chapman — who was visited on the mound by Boone and a coach after a walked to Andrew Vaughn arrange Engel’s hit — has been coping with an Achilles subject.

“He was getting some therapy on his Achilles,” Boone stated. “I simply felt like when he was transferring round, he wasn’t transferring round nice on the market. He needed the ball.”

Yasmani Grandal, whose trade of phrases with Donaldson on Saturday led to the benches emptying, hit an RBI single in the fourth.

Liam Hendriks, who used an expletive earlier Sunday to describe how he did not consider Donaldson’s rationalization that he made the “Jackie” reference as a part of an inside joke with Anderson, struck out two in an ideal ninth to protect the win for Kendall Graveman (1-1).

Hendriks pumped his fist and yelled loud sufficient to be heard three ranges away after whiffing Jose Trevino for the ultimate out.

“We had been after that recreation – guys had been after it,” La Russa stated. “Obtained dramatic on the finish. Onerous-earned.”

Aaron Choose briefly tied the sport for the Yankees by homering off Graveman with one out in the eighth.

Anderson was initially penciled in because the leadoff batter earlier than La Russa scratched him, citing a want to save him for the cooler nightcap. The temperature at Sunday’s first pitch was 90 levels.

Donaldson, beginning at third base and batting fifth, was 0 for 4 however got here inside just a few ft of a a lot greater day. With two on and two outs in the primary, Donaldson lined out to third base, the place Yoan Moncada — inserted into the lineup in place of Anderson — saved a run by snaring the ball at his shoetops. Within the fourth, Donaldson flied out to the wall in left discipline.

With two on and one out in the eighth, he flew out to the observe in right-center. Grandal went out to discuss to Graveman as Donaldson approached the batter’s field. Donaldson stepped again out of the field as Grandal returned to the plate.

La Russa stated Donaldson’s remark was “racist” following Saturday’s recreation, a 7-5 Yankees win. New York supervisor Aaron Boone stated Sunday he believed Donaldson did not imply any hurt along with his phrases, however thought utilizing such a time period was “…someplace he shouldn’t be going.”

Choose’s fifteenth residence run value Cueto an opportunity on the win. The resurgent 36-year-old righty allowed six hits, walked two and struck out 5 in his second main league outing of the season.

After going 7-7 with San Francisco final season, he was let go. The White Sox gave him an opportunity and began him out in the minors earlier than calling him up from Triple-A Charlotte final Monday.

In his debut for the White Sox, he threw six shutout innings of two-hit ball at Kansas Metropolis. That is the primary time in his 15-year profession he is opened a season with back-to-back scoreless outings of six innings or longer.

“He is been superior for us – works quick, he has all kinds of pitches to get them off-balance, shimmy shake,” Pollock stated, referring to Cueto’s ever-changing supply. “It is superior to play behind him. It is nice having him on the market in the primary recreation of a doubleheader.”

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon allowed one run on 5 hits and one stroll with seven strikeouts in a season-high seven innings.

MONCADA’S BUNT

Moncada, who was inserted into the lineup into the leadoff spot when Anderson was scratched, recorded a bunt double for the White Sox’s first hit with two outs in the third inning. The bunt skated alongside the third final analysis as Taillon and Donaldson watched, but it surely remained honest nicely past the bag. Moncada has simply three sacrifices in his seven-year profession, none since 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Aaron Bummer (proper knee pressure) was activated from the 15-day injured checklist and served because the twenty seventh man for the doubleheader. … Cueto obtained dizzy in the sixth inning and obtained a pair of drinks – one water, one a sports activities drink – from a coach. He spent the time between video games getting hydrated. … Graveman additionally obtained a go to from the coach after feeling fatigued in the eighth however was ready to full the inning.

Yankees: RHP Chad Inexperienced (elbow), lengthy one of many Yankees’ high setup males, will bear Tommy John surgical procedure. Inexperienced was harm whereas pitching towards Baltimore on Thursday night time. He has a 3.17 ERA, 11 saves and 494 strikeouts in 383 2/3 innings for the Yankees since 2016. … OF Joey Gallo and C Kyle Higashioka had been every positioned on the COVID-19 IL. Boone stated neither participant has examined constructive however each are displaying signs of the coronavirus. Neither participant attended Saturday night time’s annual Welcome Dwelling Dinner.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After an off-day Monday, RHP Dylan Stop (4-1, 3.09 ERA) is slated to begin towards the Boston Crimson Sox because the White Sox start a five-game homestand.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.89 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the opener of a three-game collection towards the visiting Baltimore Orioles.