Charanjit Channi’s political career: Channi’s journey to become the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab since he was elected to the Municipal Council

From being elected as the Chairman of the Municipal Council to being elected as the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channy’s political stature has been growing over the last two decades. Channy, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, joined the Congress in 2012. He was in charge of technical education, industrial training, job creation, tourism and cultural affairs in the Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. Channy had revolted against Amarinder Singh and three other ministers on the side of Pradesh Congress president Navjyot Singh Sidhu’s camp. This was the reason why Sidhu lobbied hard before the Congress High Command to make Channy the Chief Minister.

With just five months to go before the Punjab Assembly elections, the announcement of a Dalit face by the Congress as the Chief Minister is considered important as Dalits make up about 32 per cent of the state’s population. Doaba region – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts have the highest Dalit population. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has already announced that a frustrated leader will be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister if it wins the Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party is also hoping for victory in the state.

Channy may seem like a surprising choice, but it may be a prudent decision as the party hopes it will not oppose the selection of a depressed class leader for the chief ministership and could cause potential damage. Compensation will be paid for Amarinder Singh's displeasure. Channy, Sukhinder Singh Randhawa, Tripti Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria along with three other ministers and a group of MLAs chanted slogans against Amarinder Singh last month, saying they saw Singh's ability to deliver on unfulfilled promises. No faith.

Won independent elections in 2007, entered Congress in 2012

Channy has been a vocal critic of the government on issues related to Dalits, such as the representation of the Scheduled Castes in senior government posts. His political journey began in 2002 when he was elected chairman of the Kharar Municipal Council. Channy contested his first election as an independent in 2007 and won the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency. He joined the Congress in 2012 and was re-elected as MLA from the same seat.