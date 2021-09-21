Charanjit Singh Channi: Charanjit Singh Channi: If the BJP chief minister is angry with Channi, then at the target of Sidhu Manish Tiwari … what is happening in politics

BJP chief minister is angry with Channy In Punjab, the Congress made Charanjit Singh Channy the Chief Minister, which increased the trouble of the BJP Chief Minister. The question is, if the Congress can make a Dalit chief minister in an important state like Punjab, why can't the BJP elect a chief minister from this community? This is the way of politics. The wire is connected somewhere. Someone's happiness becomes someone's sorrow. Discussions have started in political circles that BJP may make Dalit leader Chief Minister in future. For this, the present Chief Minister will have to step down. The BJP is currently in the process of changing the Chief Minister. Every Chief Minister in Delhi is trying to find out from his sources whether his seat is safe or not. Of the five states where elections are to be held next year, three states where Dalit voters are the decisive factor. Through Channi, the Congress has started building its position among Dalit voters in all these states. In Uttar Pradesh, she is also planning a congratulatory event for Channy. In politics, every step of your opponent is cut off, otherwise there is a risk of falling behind. Congress leaders have started taunting BJP leaders that we are not just going to the Dalits to eat khichdi, but to make the people of that community the Chief Minister. The BJP will have to answer this. It remains to be seen how this will be answered, but as long as nothing is done in this direction, the BJP chief minister's BP will continue to rise.

Manish Tiwari’s entertainment In political circles these days, it is being said about Congress leader Manish Tiwari that he is running very fast. Nowadays, Sidhu is getting stronger in Punjab politics than BJP. When there was no change of government in Punjab and Sidhu was threatening to go to any lengths for change, Manish Tiwari wrote while sharing a video of him- ‘Hum aa bhi bharte hai to ho ho badnam . His tweet was taken to mean that Tiwari was questioning the Congress high command’s silence on Sidhu’s rebellious attitude. Later, when Amarinder Singh withdrew and a new government was formed there, Manish Tiwari shared the same 30-year-old photo. The picture was of the NSUI convention, which was addressed by Rajiv Gandhi and many leaders like Manish Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik, Ramesh Chennithala, Oscar Fernandes, Shobha Thomas are seen sitting on the stage. Manish wrote with this photo – it was Congress. This tweet was taken to mean that he denies the existence of the Congress taking shape in Punjab. When the new chief minister was elected, sources in the media reported that Manish Tiwari’s name was also mentioned in the meeting, saying that he was the only Hindu MP from the party in Punjab, but close to Sidhu. He says that Manish Tiwari’s name is not mentioned anywhere, he is sponsoring such news to sustain himself in Punjab politics.

Who will join TMC now? Mukul Rai and Babul Supriyo, two big names in Bengal politics, have left the BJP and joined the TMC. This is a big blow to the BJP as it was using them as a weapon against the TMC. After the results of the last assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP is suffering the most due to the turmoil in the state's politics. There are now many people in the BJP who, one by one, believe that if the party had stayed with its workers, it would have had some advantage in the elections. He has to bear the loss of 'outside'. On the other hand, the TMC is working on a strategy to keep whoever wants to leave the BJP. At this point, the loyalty of those who come to TMC is not worth seeing. It remains to be seen how to break the BJP's morale. The most talked about topic in this entire game plan is after Babul Supriyo, who will be the big face of BJP in TMC? In fact, in the past, a senior TMC leader informed some journalists in Delhi 'off the record' that Supriyo is a short name, now a face is coming, who will be shocked when someone's name is announced? Now, after such a big deal, there has been speculation about that name and that is what is happening. The detectives have even reached out to find out if he is a face-lifted officer. However, Subhendu Adhikari is currently on the list of the most loyal leaders in the BJP. The party has given him priority over all its senior leaders, he is the face of the BJP in Bengal, but nothing can be said for sure in politics. Even more so when Mamata Banerjee is ready to forget her grievances with anyone to take revenge on the BJP. This means that the politics of Bengal will be thrilling in the years to come.

Uma Bharti’s ultimatum There is a lot going on in Madhya Pradesh politics right now. Various discussions are underway in the political corridor. It is natural to be upset with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Meanwhile, the concern of the Chief Minister, who has been harassed by Uma Bharati, has increased. Uma has spoken of starting an agitation from next January to demand a ban on alcohol in the state. Earlier she had threatened to start agitation in March, but somehow her agitation was thwarted. Everyone knows that this movement will discredit the Shivraj Chauhan government because they are not in favor of a ban on alcohol. It is the main source of income for his government, but when a senior leader of his own party starts a movement in the state for this demand, it is not easy for him to say anything in defense. The Congress is in a position that Uma Bharti will not be able to suspend the agitation this time, so it was said on behalf of the party – Umaji, you had announced a de-addiction campaign from March 8, 2021 Women’s Day, but your campaign did not work. You did not know where you disappeared after the announcement and even the Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not take any decision on your announcement. On the contrary, many innocent people have lost their lives in the aftermath of the liquor mafia in the state. It remains to be seen whether this will be the second time that the ban has been announced. In such a scenario, launching a movement for a ban on alcohol at this time for Uma Bharti could be a question of her credibility.

The Congress has made Dalit chief ministers in Punjab, but this is upsetting the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states because if the BJP also plays such a pledge, any existing chief minister will have to step down, right? The process of moving from BJP to TMC is not over yet, in such a situation the question arises who will come to TMC next? Manish Tiwari is the Congress leader, but Navjyot Singh Sidhu is more on his target than the BJP.