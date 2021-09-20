Charanjit Singh Channi First Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab: Charanjit Singh is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab

After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the election of a new ‘Captain’ of Punjab had created political turmoil from Chandigarh to Delhi. After 24 hours of squabbling and discussions on several names, it was finally announced that Charanjit Singh Channy would be made the Chief Minister. Channy will be the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. He will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab at 11 am today. Earlier, Channi was the Minister of Technical Education and Industrial Training in the Amarinder government. However, Channy has always been the face of rebellion against Amarinder.

Channi took sweets and a crown to Randhawa’s house

The high voltage drama continued throughout the day in the Congress during the squabble over the Chief Minister in office. The five-star hotel in Chandigarh remained the focal point of the overall development. Meanwhile, it was reported that 40 MLAs had given their consent to observers to make Sunil Jakhar the Chief Minister. 20 MLAs were on the side of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Congress MLAs started arriving at the residence of former chief Sunil Jakhar around 11 am. Police were also deployed at Jakhar’s residence. About an hour later, the scene changed and MLA Jakhar left his residence and started walking towards the house of Jail Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa.

The message came from the High Command that Aruna Chaudhary and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were being made Deputy Chief Ministers from the women and Dalit quota by making Randhawa the Chief Minister. As a result, they started reaching MLA Randhawa’s house. In Randhawa assembly constituency, Derababa Nanak started distributing sweets by playing drums. Meanwhile, at 5 pm, it was reported that Sidhu had again met the MLAs of his group and rejected the decision of the High Command and there was a mutiny in the Congress on the lines of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. At 6 pm, the High Command reversed the decision and suddenly announced Charanjit Singh Channy as the Chief Ministerial candidate. After the announcement of Channy as the Chief Minister, despair spread again at Randhawa’s residence.

New Punjab CM: Congress ends suspense, Charanjit Singh Channy becomes Punjab’s first Sikh Dalit CM

Channi used to work in a tent house with her father

Charanjit Singh Channi, who was to become the Chief Minister, used to work in his father’s tent house. By doing so, he entered politics and his journey started from councilor and reached to the chief minister. Channi’s father Harsha Singh had a tent house in Kharar. During college, Channy used to help him in his father’s tent house. Channy started his political career by contesting the election of councilor from Kharani Municipal Council. He was twice president of the city council. Channy then decided to contest from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency and claimed to get a ticket from the Congress. At the time, Congress considered him a weak link and did not give him a ticket. Channy did not give up the struggle and reached the assembly by winning an independent election from the Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency. He later joined the Akali Dal. He said goodbye to the party in the next elections and became a Congressman again. He has won the assembly elections three times from this seat.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channy: Wrong message to a female IAS officer, elephant ride on the lawn of the house … Charanjit Channy has a long association with arguments

Dalit vote

In Punjab, many veteran faces like Pratap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Sunil Jakhar and Ambika Soni were being named, but the Congress decided to make Channy the Chief Minister, giving a surprise. Political experts say the Congress has targeted a 32% Dalit vote bank in Punjab by making him chief minister. Punjab has the largest Dalit population in the country. The Akali Dal had promised to make the Dalit the Deputy Chief Minister and the BJP the Dalit Chief Minister. With Channy’s election, the Congress has also bridged the gap of big leaders.

Charanjit Singh Channi: After 55 years, Punjab is in the hands of Dalit Chief Minister

Captain Amarinder happy with Channy’s choice?

Amarinder Singh also congratulated Charanjit Singh Channy, who had a rebellious face against him, for electing him as Chief Minister. Amarinder hoped that Channi would be able to protect the border and the people of Punjab. Before resigning as chief minister, Amarinder had written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressing his displeasure over the five-month-old political situation. The letter also expressed fears that the reshuffle of the Punjab unit of the Congress would create instability in the state. He also calculated the performance of his government.