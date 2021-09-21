Charanjit Singh Channy: New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy’s First Cabinet Meeting: Charanjit Singh Channy’s First Cabinet Meeting

Highlights Charanjit Singh Channy took over as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channy appeared in full action mode as soon as he became the Chief Minister

Instructions to government employees to reach the office by 9 am

Chandigarh

Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channy has returned to action mode after taking oath. He has taken the first step to improve the bureaucracy. Chief Minister Channy on Monday directed all government officials and employees to ensure attendance during office hours. According to sources, CM Channy instructed them to reach the office by morning and be available to the public till office hours in the evening.

‘Priority to bring discipline in government offices’

A statement from CM Channy’s office said the move was aimed at bringing discipline to government offices. Charanjit Singh Channy was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab by the Governor on Monday. Stressing on the need to bring transparency in government offices, Channy directed all officers and employees to address people’s grievances as a matter of priority.

‘Twice a week surprise inspection of offices’

“To ensure the availability of all government officials and employees in the offices during office hours, administrative secretaries and department heads should conduct surprise inspections twice a week to monitor the employees working under them.”

‘Insult cases will get justice soon’

Meanwhile, after praying the day before at Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib, Channy said that justice will soon be served in the humiliating incidents of 2015. In an official statement, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50 crore for the development of Chamkaur Sahib constituency, which he currently represents in the Assembly.

These matters were discussed at the first cabinet meeting

The Punjab Cabinet, headed by Channy, on Monday held discussions to provide sand at affordable rates to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Below Poverty Line and free water supply to rural areas. The first cabinet meeting was held here in the evening under the chairmanship of Channy. The meeting, which lasted for about three hours, was attended by senior officials including Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni.