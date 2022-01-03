Charcoal will be made from tea and banana peel

Scientists have succeeded in making ‘activated carbon’ or charcoal from tea and banana peel. Researchers have used extracts of the banana plant as an alternative active agent to prepare activated carbon from tea waste. According to scientists, processing of tea usually produces a lot of waste in the form of tea dust. It can be converted into useful items.

Researchers from the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India have achieved this feat. Synthesis of activated carbon using this newly developed process does not require the use of any toxic agents. Indian scientists have developed a technology to make non-toxic activated carbon using tea and banana waste. He says this non-toxic activated carbon can be used for purposes such as industrial pollution control, water purification, food and beverage processing and odor prevention.

Activated carbon, also called activated charcoal, is a form of carbon that contains small, low-volume pores, which are known to increase the surface area available for absorption or chemical reactions. Activated carbon is used for methane and hydrogen storage, air purification, decaffeination (removal of caffeine from coffee, cocoa, tea leaves and other caffeinated materials), gold refining, metal extraction, water purification, medicine, sewage treatment, air filters in respirators, Used in the production of hydrogen chloride, to whiten teeth, in compressed air filters.

Researchers have used extracts of the banana plant as an alternative active agent to prepare activated carbon from tea waste. Regarding this research, the Ministry of Science and Technology has informed in its statement that the potassium compound combined with oxygen present in the extract of the banana plant helps in activating the carbon prepared from the tea waste. The banana plant extract used in this process is prepared in a traditional way, known as Khar. It is an alkaline extract obtained from the ashes of burnt dried banana peels. For this the most preferred banana is called ‘Bhim Kol’ in Assamese language. Bhim Kol is an indigenous variety of banana, found only in Assam and parts of Northeast India.

To make khar, the banana peel is first dried and then it is burnt to make ashes. The ash is crushed into a fine powder. After this the water is filtered from the ash powder with a clean cotton cloth and the solution that is obtained in the end is called Khar. The natural salt extracted from banana is called ‘Kol Khar’ or ‘Kola Khar’. This extract has been used as an activating agent. The researchers involved in this study include Dr. NC Talukdar, former Director of IASST and Dr. Debashish Choudhary, Associate Professor.

“The reason tea is used for the synthesis of activated carbon is because in its structure, the carbon particles are conjugates and have polyphenols bonded to them,” the researchers say. This makes the quality of activated carbon better than other carbon precursors.’ The main advantage of this process is that both the starting material, as well as the activating agent, are waste. This newly developed process avoids the use of any toxic activating agents (toxic acids and bases) to synthesize activated carbon. Thus it is a green process, in which plant material has been used as activating agent.