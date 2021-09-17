Chardham Yatra 2021 to start from September 18: Chardham Yatra 2021: Chardham Yatra to start from September 18, Uttarakhand CM announces

The world famous Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand will once again start from September 18. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the start of the yatra on Friday. A day earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court lifted the ban on the Chardham Yatra. During the hearing on Thursday, the division bench of the Chief Justice allowed 800 devotees or pilgrims to travel daily to Kedarnath Dham, 1200 to Badrinath Dham, 600 to Gangotri and 400 to Yamunotri Dham.Uttarakhand High Court has given permission to start Chardham Yatra. The court has ordered every devotee or traveler to enter there only after bringing a covid negative report or a certificate of two doses of vaccine. Police forces have also been asked to be deployed as required during the Chardham Yatra in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts. Devotees will not be allowed to bathe in any of the ponds on the back of the corona.

On June 26, the High Court had banned the Char Dham Yatra

In fact, due to the increasing prevalence of corona, in a hearing on June 26, the High Court had banned the Chardham Yatra, calling for a report on the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra. The High Court had argued that the measures taken to prevent the global pandemic corona infection were not perfect. The High Court had directed the government to maintain cleanliness in all the dhams as per the Anti-Spitting and Littering Act 2016.