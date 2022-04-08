Charge electric vehicles for free from June 1 in Delhi know full details of ElectriVa startup offer – Electric Vehicle Free Charging Offer: Electric scooter or car will be charged for free without paying, know what is the offer

The market of electric vehicles in the country is rapidly spreading its feet, in which at present the most demand is for electric two wheelers. In view of this demand of electric two wheeler, electric two wheeler manufacturers have started issuing finance, and other offers apart from discount offers to woo the customers.

If you are a resident of Delhi and you have an electric vehicle, then today we are going to tell you about a similar scheme in which you will be able to charge your electric vehicle for free.

Actually, an offer has been started by ElectriVa, a startup started in Delhi regarding the charging of electric vehicles, to increase the number of customers, in which you can charge your electric vehicle by visiting the charging center set up by the company for free. Will be able

This facility of free charging will be started by the company from June 1, 2022. For this, the company has installed its charging stations in 40 selected places of Delhi where the movement of people is very high.

Out of 40 charging stations installed by the company, 35 charging stations are Bhikaji Cama Place, Defense Colony, Mayur Vihar, South Campus, Nelson Mandela Marg, Hauz Khas, Green Park, Greater Kailash, Saket, Saath Extension, Punjabi These have been planted in areas like Bagh, Rohini, Preet Vihar and Shalimar Bagh.

The company has also put some conditions for this free charging scheme started by Electriva startup, in which customers will be able to charge their electric vehicle at all these charging stations only between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Let us tell you that in the national capital Delhi, the maximum number of electric vehicles are used in comparison to other states of the country. According to the data released by the government, 10 percent of all electric vehicles sold in Delhi till March 2022 are electric vehicles.

If we talk about the year 2022 only, then between January 2022 to March 14, 2022, i.e. in these 80 days, 10,707 electric vehicles have been registered in which more than half are electric two wheelers.