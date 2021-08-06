Charged With Treason, a Genocide Survivor Opts to Fight, Not Flee

BANGKOK – Only as a child when the Khmer Rouge seized power in 1975 and quickly orphaned her, Theary Seng has two lasting memories of this time in Cambodia’s tortured history.

In one, she fell asleep in her mother’s arms only to wake up and find her gone. “It was my first spiritual experience,” she said, “when I knew without anyone telling me that my mother was not on this earth.”

The other is a sensory memory.

“I remember the stench of human flesh, very, very clearly,” she said. “It’s a personal memory, the stench of death. I was 7 years old. My job was to collect cow manure for fertilizer. I was wandering in the fields, and the fields were just covered with graves.

Four decades later, Ms. Theary Seng, a human rights lawyer who now holds an American passport, returns to Cambodia and faces a new ordeal: she has been accused of treason.