Chargers general manager talks confidently about job security



One other Los Angeles Chargers season ended with out a playoff look, and that marks the seventh time they’ve didn’t qualify for the postseason in GM Tom Telesco’s 9 years.

However hey, there’s nothing to fret about, he mentioned.

“I don’t suppose loads about job security,” Telesco instructed reporters.

And it’d certainly to be foolish for the Chargers to make a transfer at this level. In spite of everything, they got here inside one boneheaded resolution from coach Brandon Staley to get again to the playoffs this yr. It got here within the regular-season’s remaining sport, when Staley known as a timeout in time beyond regulation throughout a sport that was tied vs. the Los Angeles Raiders.

Had the sport resulted in a tie, each the Chargers and Raiders would have certified for a playoff spot. The Raiders admittedly have been content material to let the clock run out and go for the tie, permitting the Chargers to hitch them within the AFC wild-card spherical.

However Staley’s timeout made it appear as if he was taking part in to win. So the Raiders did the identical — and ended up profitable.

That’s hardly Telesco’s fault, even when he did rent Staley.

Anyway, other than that second, the Chargers gave themselves an actual probability to return to the playoffs and present that they’re on the suitable path. That’s a degree Telesco made when speaking to the media. This, he mentioned, is a season off which to construct and improve the momentum.

“Probably not involved with previous years,” he mentioned, including that this season is “a starting greater than anything.”

So sure, the Chargers have motive to consider that good issues are nonetheless to come back. They’ve a seemingly competent coach in Staley (on most days, anyway) and a particularly proficient quarterback in Justin Herbert. Telesco is chargeable for bringing in each.

This offseason could contain some modifications for the Prices, however it solely is smart for Telesco to consider he received’t be amongst them.