Charging a smartphone from a laptop is dangerous for the battery

The smartphone should never be charged by placing it on an electric product. Because any electric product heats up in running condition. In such a situation, your smartphone is also damaged by the heat of that product.

There are many myths among the people regarding the charging of the smartphone. The biggest reason for which is that smartphones are very expensive and people want to use them for as long as possible. For this reason, the rumors spread by people regarding the charging of smartphones are accepted as true. But now this will not happen to you. Because we are going to tell you about all the right and wrong ways to charge the smartphone. With the help of which you will not only use your smartphone for a long time, but you will also be saved from the rumors spread by people. Let us know about all the right and wrong ways to charge the smartphone.

What happens when you charge a smartphone from a laptop? In the rumors spread by people, it is said that people who charge their smartphones by plugging the charging cable into their laptops. His smartphone gets damaged very quickly. Which is completely false. Rather, the smartphone runs more on charging than the laptop and its battery life is also long. But whenever you put your smartphone on charging from the laptop. So your smartphone charges a bit slow. Because the power coming out of the laptop is very less.

What damages the battery due to overnight charging? If you sleep all night with your smartphone on charging. So you don’t need to worry. Because staying on charging overnight does not have any bad effect on the battery of the smartphone. This is because nowadays the smartphones and chargers are coming in the market. In them, the company keeps the function that, once 100% charged, automatic power cut is done. After this, as soon as the power of your smartphone comes to 96 percent. Again your smartphone starts charging.

Charging by placing it on a pillow, sheet or sofa has this effect- Often people’s charger cables are short. Because of which we charge the smartphone by keeping it on the pillow. Apart from this, many people charge their smartphone by keeping it on the bed or sofa. By doing this, of course, there is no harm to your smartphone. But the charging speed of the smartphone definitely slows down a bit.