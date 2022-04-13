Charles Barkley dismisses Nets’ chances of beating Celtics in playoffs



The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night and captured the No. 7 seed on Tuesday night and will have a tough first-round match against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets-Celtics series will be a repeat of last year’s first-round play-off series. Brooklyn won the game in a series that highlighted Kiri Irving reviving the rivalry between the two teams and Jalen Brown was out due to injury.

Although Brooklyn won with 34 points and 12 assists from Irving and 25 points and 11 assists behind Kevin Durant, Charles Berkeley expressed his doubts about the net’s potential during a TNT broadcast.

“There is no way the Celtics will lose,” Berkeley said. “They both got great players. They both played really well. Kevin Durant was great with his passing and his defense. Kiri was great. But other than that, I know they can’t beat the Celtics.”

“All these idiots on this morning’s talk show can let this ship go. Those guys have both played great, great, and they’ve just lost to a medium Cavs team.”

One of the best teams in the Boston League all season. The team was No. 2 in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31. From the beginning of February, Boston was 24-6. The team is also in second place in points differential.

The Celtics will probably be without Robert Williams III in the first round, which is a big loss on the defensive side. But having Brown in the lineup would add a big boost to the offense, which the team didn’t have in last year’s play-off matchup.

The series will begin Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.