Sports

Charles Barkley dismisses Nets’ chances of beating Celtics in playoffs

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Charles Barkley dismisses Nets’ chances of beating Celtics in playoffs
Written by admin
Charles Barkley dismisses Nets’ chances of beating Celtics in playoffs

Charles Barkley dismisses Nets’ chances of beating Celtics in playoffs

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night and captured the No. 7 seed on Tuesday night and will have a tough first-round match against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets-Celtics series will be a repeat of last year’s first-round play-off series. Brooklyn won the game in a series that highlighted Kiri Irving reviving the rivalry between the two teams and Jalen Brown was out due to injury.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Kerry Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after sinking a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

Kerry Irving of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after sinking a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

Although Brooklyn won with 34 points and 12 assists from Irving and 25 points and 11 assists behind Kevin Durant, Charles Berkeley expressed his doubts about the net’s potential during a TNT broadcast.

“There is no way the Celtics will lose,” Berkeley said. “They both got great players. They both played really well. Kevin Durant was great with his passing and his defense. Kiri was great. But other than that, I know they can’t beat the Celtics.”

KYRIE IRVING, Kevin Durant Lead CAVs past the net not for play-in. 7 seeds

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets stumps the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in New York.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets stumps the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in New York.
(AP Photo / Seth Weinig)

“All these idiots on this morning’s talk show can let this ship go. Those guys have both played great, great, and they’ve just lost to a medium Cavs team.”

READ Also  Violence In Mexican Football Match At Least 26 people Injured, Shouting In Stadium, fifa condemns know all about - Violence in football match 26 injured, 10 critical

One of the best teams in the Boston League all season. The team was No. 2 in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31. From the beginning of February, Boston was 24-6. The team is also in second place in points differential.

The Celtics will probably be without Robert Williams III in the first round, which is a big loss on the defensive side. But having Brown in the lineup would add a big boost to the offense, which the team didn’t have in last year’s play-off matchup.

NBA legend Charles Berkeley talks to Guy Fiery during the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022.

NBA legend Charles Berkeley talks to Guy Fiery during the 71st NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022.
(Via Getty Images Juan Ocampo / NBAE)

The series will begin Saturday at 3:30 pm ET.

#Charles #Barkley #dismisses #Nets #chances #beating #Celtics #playoffs

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment