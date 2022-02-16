Sports

Charles Barkley eying retirement after TNT contract is up: ‘I don’t want to die on TV’

13 seconds ago
Charles Berkeley is a true gem of sports media and a fixture of TNT. Inside the NBA.

But enjoy him whenever you can, folks, because once his current contract is over, the outspoken 58-year-old urges him to leave. Speaking to reporters in a conference call on Tuesday, Berkeley revealed that his contract, after the 2023-24 season, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

“And that’s probably going to be for me,” Berkeley said.

Charles Berkeley was seen attending the UFC Fight Night event at the UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Berkeley was seen attending the UFC Fight Night event at the UFC APEX on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Chris Unger / Jufa LLC)

Berkeley has been on the show since the 2000-01 season, when he joined forces with Arnie Johnson and Kenny Smith. Shakil O’Neill joined after his retirement in 2011 and since then the show has won 10 Sports Emmy Awards.

“It’s been a great, wonderful thing,” Berkeley said. “I love Arnie, Kenny, Shaq and everyone we work with. But I don’t feel the need to work until the day of death. I don’t, man. When I finish I will be 61 years old. Contract

“And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die fishing on the golf course or somewhere. I don’t want to sit inside. [by] Fat ass Shaq [waiting] To die. “

Broadcasters Ernest Johnson Jr., Charles Berkeley and Shakil O'Neill, from left, "Inside the NBA," Smile as they are honored at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Awards Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, Friday, May 14, 2021, at Uncasville, Con. (AP Photo / Kathy Villains)

Broadcasters Ernest Johnson Jr., Charles Berkeley, and Shakil O’Neill, left, smile as they are honored at the “Inside the NBA” 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Awards Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, Friday, May 14. 2021, Ancasville, Con. (AP Photo / Cathy Willens)

READ Also  It’s a 2-Team A.L. East Race. The Yankees Aren’t One of Them.

Although Berkeley ostensibly set his retirement deadline, O’Neill was much more skeptical.

“He’ll never leave,” O’Neill told the “Marchand and Orand” podcast in November. “Charles will be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. I am sure that if I retire and I do nothing, I will move away. What we do and what we live for is what we are doing.” , And we need each other.

“We’re continuing with each other. Look, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve heard that spill before, but he’ll be here until the wheel falls off.”

Former professional basketball player Charles Berkeley spoke on stage during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2015, on

Former professional basketball player Charles Berkeley spoke on stage during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2015, on “How to be relevant in today’s digital age”.
(Getty Images)

In recent years, TNT has trotted out a number of former current and former players, including Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Drymond Green. The latter, still an all-star caliber player with the Warriors, is reportedly preparing to replace Berkeley after his retirement.


