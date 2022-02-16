Charles Barkley eying retirement after TNT contract is up: ‘I don’t want to die on TV’



Charles Berkeley is a true gem of sports media and a fixture of TNT. Inside the NBA.

But enjoy him whenever you can, folks, because once his current contract is over, the outspoken 58-year-old urges him to leave. Speaking to reporters in a conference call on Tuesday, Berkeley revealed that his contract, after the 2023-24 season, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

“And that’s probably going to be for me,” Berkeley said.

Berkeley has been on the show since the 2000-01 season, when he joined forces with Arnie Johnson and Kenny Smith. Shakil O’Neill joined after his retirement in 2011 and since then the show has won 10 Sports Emmy Awards.

“It’s been a great, wonderful thing,” Berkeley said. “I love Arnie, Kenny, Shaq and everyone we work with. But I don’t feel the need to work until the day of death. I don’t, man. When I finish I will be 61 years old. Contract

“And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die fishing on the golf course or somewhere. I don’t want to sit inside. [by] Fat ass Shaq [waiting] To die. “

Although Berkeley ostensibly set his retirement deadline, O’Neill was much more skeptical.

“He’ll never leave,” O’Neill told the “Marchand and Orand” podcast in November. “Charles will be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. I am sure that if I retire and I do nothing, I will move away. What we do and what we live for is what we are doing.” , And we need each other.

“We’re continuing with each other. Look, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve heard that spill before, but he’ll be here until the wheel falls off.”

In recent years, TNT has trotted out a number of former current and former players, including Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Drymond Green. The latter, still an all-star caliber player with the Warriors, is reportedly preparing to replace Berkeley after his retirement.