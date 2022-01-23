Charles Barkley hears from Twitter users after licking his eyeglasses on TV



NBA legend Charles Barkley is not any stranger to controversy however the way in which he cleaned his eyeglasses on nationwide TV final week took issues to an entire new stage, in line with some social media users.

Barkley, a 16-year professional, made an look on TNT‘s “Contained in the NBA” on Thursday, alongside host Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. Through the halftime report for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks sport, Barkley paused his evaluation to wash his glasses: He pulled out a glasses case, grabbed a material, however first licked the lenses earlier than cleansing them, AL.com reported .

NBA LEGEND CHARLES BARKLEY ADMITS HE NAMED HIS DAUGHTER AFTER DELAWARE SHOPPING MALL

“That’s how I clear my glasses,” Barkley stated, after these on the panel known as him out for the gesture.

“Come on, Chuck. That’s not the way you’re supposed to wash your glasses,” Johnson replied.

“I want to have the ability to see, man. It’s extra necessary for me to see than fear about hygiene,” Barkley answered again.

“NBA on TNT” shared a video of the alternate on-line. Some Twitter users have been amused whereas others have been disgusted.