Charles Barkley, Kevin Durant continue war of words



The battle of words between the NBA Hall of Fame has turned TNT analyst Charles Berkeley and net forward Kevin Durant.

After losing to Celtics in Round 1, the Nets are now out of the NBA playoffs, Berkeley further explained in his comments that Durant is a “bus rider”.

“I can keep things [on social media] About him, Russell [Westbrook] And James [Harden] And Serge Ibaka 6kd [Kevin Durant] A great player, “Berkeley said Tuesday Inside the NBA, Via the New York Post. “I was just saying one thing: Life is different when you’re driving a bus.

“When I’m in a room with other Hall of Famers, I can’t sit at their table. That’s how it is … they’re champions.”

Berkeley previously said after the Nets’ 109-103 game 3 defeat to Celtic that Durant was playing as if he were a “bus rider” rather than a “bus driver”. Berkeley questioned Durant’s two championship rings at Golden State, where Durant joined a 73-9 team that included all-stars Stephen Curry, Clay Thompson and Drymond Green.

“If you don’t drive a bus, you don’t walk around talking about a champion,” Berkeley said.

Berkeley, meanwhile, has infamously ended his 16-year career without a ring. Durant joked about it during an Instagram post on Tuesday and showed photos of all the greats Berkeley had played alongside in his career.

“Where would Chuck be without the big homes,” Durant wrote.

In an attempt to win a ring before retiring, Berkeley traded the Rockets and before the 1996-97 season joined Hall of Famers Hekim Olajuon and Clyde Drexler. Houston won the back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1995 and wanted to win another one before the main decline of its aging began.

Berkeley, Olazuon and Drexler reached the final of the Western Conference in 1996-97, but Larry O’Brien never lifted the trophy with this trio.