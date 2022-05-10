Charles Barkley’s solution to NBA’s fan altercation problem



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Charles Berkeley believes that the growing problem of negative fan-player interaction within the NBA can be solved in just five minutes.

It’s time to end the “Round Mound of Rebound” and the run-in of his NBA counterparts, as we saw on Sunday when Chris Paul and his family responded to the harassment he suffered while participating in a play-off game in Dallas.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Hey we can put an end to all this stuff. Some things these fans say.… Let’s take this to the Central Court for five minutes, I always said,” Berkeley said through Sunday. NBA in TNT.

Chuck thinks that if you want to talk smack, you can back it up – lawyers are not included.

“Some of the nonsense they said to you, ‘Hey, give me five minutes with them in the Central Court and tell them,’ You will not file a complaint, no civil case will be filed against anyone. Tell me what you just told me. ‘ I’ll hit your ass for a minute and hit you in hell, “Berkeley added.

In a nutshell, you can’t verbally harass while hiding behind the threat of a lawsuit.

Lest there be any confusion, Sir Charles doesn’t think current players, or even need a full five minutes, he just wants to enjoy the moment.

“I’m going to take my time. I’m not going to hit him fast,” Berkeley insisted. “I’ll push them a little, then I’ll put the hemlockers on them–“

Shakil O’Neill, one of Berkeley’s TNT co-hosts and a Femmer colleague, appears to be in favor of Berkeley’s solution. Referring to former champion boxer George Foreman, Shak said with a smile, “I’m listening to you Foreman.” “Charles Foreman.”

Whoever scored 23,757 of them, this could be his most impressive point.