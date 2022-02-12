World

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten’s parole bid denied again

SAN FRANCISCO – California Supreme Court has rejected a possible bid for independence after Charles Manson’s follower Leslie Van Houten’s governor, Gavin Newsom, refused parole.

The court on Wednesday refused to hear Van Houten’s appeal against the lower court’s ruling last December, which rejected his appeal for review.

That petition challenged Newsom’s refusal of due process to reverse the 2020 parole board’s recommendation. It added that Newsom refused to provide documents when the board referred the case to him, arguing that there was a “strong possibility” that he had exceeded the 30-day deadline for review.

The New Jersey Cop Killer may be released despite the parole board’s concerns

Van Houten’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday night.

Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Leno Labianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. He was 19 when he and other followers stabbed Labiancas severely and smeared them with blood. Walls.

Leslie Van Houten attended her parole hearing on September 6, 2017 at the California Institution for Women in Corona, California.

The killings came days after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

In 2020, a parole panel recommended the release of Van Houten from prison, saying he “does not pose an unreasonable risk to public safety” and expressed remorse for his crimes. News, however, reversed the decision, saying he posed an “unreasonable danger” when released.

Charles Manson was charged in 1969 with conspiracy to commit murder.

(Assistant Printing Press)

Since 2016, the Parole Board has five times recommended that Van Houten be released from prison. Then- Govt. Jerry Brown and Newsom have blocked his parole four times. The fifth recommendation came last November and is under procedural review.

READ Also  Boat Sinks In A Accident At The Coast Of Tunisia, 17 Died

