Charleston: Video captures dozens of shots fired near youth baseball game; police issue statement



The South Carolina youth was shot near the baseball game, urging children and adults to look for covers.

The Dixie Youth League baseball game at Pepperhill Park in North Charleston was shot at around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Cool video footage during the game, shot by parent Blake Ferguson, shows children rushing to the cover to get shots fired near the field. Several children are heard screaming and calling their parents as they run for cover.

According to police reports, about 20 shots were heard from the field. Local police were immediately dispatched to the ballpark.

Witnesses in the park said they saw a group of teenagers dragged into separate parking lots and start boxing. At that moment, they shot at each other and fled.

Authorities said they did not believe the game had anything to do with the violence.

“NCPD officers are actively investigating the incident to the fullest extent of the law and will do everything in their power to identify and arrest those involved in this heinous and reckless act. We will spare no effort to bring these suspects to justice.” A police statement said.

Mayor R. Keith Sumi responded to the video, saying police said the mayor was “terrified of what he heard and saw.” The mayor told a news conference on Tuesday that the incident had “broken the hearts of many.”

“We will not tolerate this behavior, and we will not allow this behavior to continue,” Sumi said.

Sumi stressed the need to prevent gun violence, saying the police department would “start removing guns from the streets again.”

Laurie Ferguson said she suddenly heard “boom, boom, and ‘Get down, everyone, get down!'”

“And you’re in a park. My kids aren’t directly with me and you can just see them all scattered. And my son himself on the mound of jugs and that was the most painful thing as a mother as a citizen of this city. That you just feel helpless.” I was feeling completely helpless, “he told WCSC-TV.

She said her children were “terrified” by the incident.

They didn’t want to take a bath in our own house, because they were traumatized by what happened tonight, “he told the station.

“Police were going to hold a meeting on Tuesday morning to ensure the safety of children while playing in our parks and playgrounds,” police spokesman Harv Jacobs said.

“We will make arrangements for the children, parents, coaches and volunteers who were affected by the event and provide the necessary resources to assist them in dealing with such traumatic events,” he added.

Authorities are urging those who have information about the incident to come forward. A $ 10,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of the suspects.

No injuries were reported after the incident at the baseball ground.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.