Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, dead at 80



WASHINGTON – Charlie Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career as the NFL’s career receptionist with Washington, died Saturday. He was 80 years old.

The commanders said Taylor died at an assistant-residence in Virginia. The cause of death has not been announced.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Taylor finished in 165 regular-season games with 649 catches at 9,110 yards. Jerry Rice now holds the 1,549 catch mark, with Taylor 67th on the list.

Commander Malik Dan and Tania Snyder said in a statement, “He has represented the organization with excellence and class as a player and coach for three decades.” “Charlie was a great person and will be greatly missed by all.”

Washington picked Taylor third overall from Arizona State in 1964, returning to his first two seasons playing 6-foot-3, 210-pounds. Coach Otto Graham replaced Taylor with a wide receiver in 1966 and he led the NFL with 72 appearances that season and again in 1967 with 70.

After the 1972 season, Taylor helped Washington reach the Super Bowl, where it lost 14-7 to the undefeated Miami Dolphins. He retired after the 1977 season with 90 touchdowns, a Washington record that still stands.

Taylor was named the 1964 NFL Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-1960 Team of Pro Football Hall of Fame. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was the first-team All-NFL pick in 1967.

Taylor was Washington’s receiver coach from 1981 to 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls.

Taylor has played high school football, baseball, basketball and track and field at the Grand Prairie in Texas. In the state of Arizona, he played halfback and defensive back, and also played pitch and third base.