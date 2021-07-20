Charli D’Amelio’s Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Net Worth, Boyfriend
Charli D’Amelio Based in the United States TikTok star The person who gained her fame Self-titled channel.. She is extremely popular for her original choreography, montages and dances with lip sync.Other popular numbers TikTok Creator Featured in her channel collaborations such as: Addison Ray and Maximoli Bano. She was a member of the co-TikTok group Hype house.. In January 2020, she signed with a talent agency UTA.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Charli D’Amelio
|nickname
|Charlie
|Known name
|Charlie
|Birthday
|May 1, 2004
|age
|16 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Norwalk, Connecticut
|Birthplace
|Norwalk, Connecticut
|Current place of residence
|Norwalk, Connecticut
|Country of Citizenship
|American
|Profession
|Ticktaku
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Chase Hudson
|religion
|Christian
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|Connecticut Private School
|College / university
|NA
|Educational background
|NA
|Ethnicity
|Christian
|Father’s name
|Mark Damerio
|Mother’s name
|Heidi Damerio
|Brother’s name
|No siblings
|Sister name
|Dixie D’Amilio(young)
|Spouse / husband’s name
|not applicable
|Child (child) name
|not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
Charli D’Amelio Career began in the summer of Tik Tok 2019, Upload dance videos to trendy songs on the platform.Her first Tik Tok Lip sync Video with her friend.
2019, yuan Sony music Executive Barbara Jones has signed D’Amelio to her management company, Outshine Talent.To January 2020, D’Amelio has signed with talent agency UTA. She starred in the Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial with other celebrities.She was invited to attend Super Bowl LIV Meet Jennifer Lopez to create the TikTok Challenge “JLo Super Bowl Challenge”. In January 2020, D’Amelio was called TikTok’s “Reigning Queen.” New York Times..
Charli D’Amelio Was part of a joint TikTok content house known as “House of hype” With 18 other people, including her sister, Dixie D’Amilio. In May 2020, the representative of Damilios Hollywood Reporter She and her sister left Hypehouse after it became a business rather than something fun.[[[[
Charli D’Amelio Danced in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with fellow Hypehouse and “Renegade“Dance, Jaraia Harmon. On March 27, 2020, D’Amelio collaborated with actor Noah Schnapp on YouTube. In May 2020, she and her sister announced a new podcast deal with the Ramble Podcast Network. This provides behind the scenes of a particular topic in their lives and their minds. May 2020 Hollywood Reporter Called her Tik Tok’s “biggest star.”
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Over $ 4 million (approx.)
|Monthly salary / income
|$ 56000 per event
|Home address
|Norwalk, Connecticut
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Shepherd pie
|Favorite actor
|Chris Hemsworth
|Favorite actress
|Kylie Jenner
|Favorite color
|black
|Favorite hobby
|Creating Tiktok videos
|Favorite cricket player
|Quinton de Cock
|Favorite destination
|Bali, Amsterdam, Paris, New Zealand
|Favorite singer
|Serena Gomez
|Favorite movie
|notebook
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|blonde
|Eye color
|Blue
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
|Meters – 1.70 m
|Centimeter – 170 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 54 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34 inches
|Waist size – 25 inches
|Hip size – 35 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-25-35
|Shoe size – 9 US
