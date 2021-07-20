Charli D’Amelio’s Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Net Worth, Boyfriend

Charli D’Amelio Based in the United States TikTok star The person who gained her fame Self-titled channel.. She is extremely popular for her original choreography, montages and dances with lip sync.Other popular numbers TikTok Creator Featured in her channel collaborations such as: Addison Ray and Maximoli Bano. She was a member of the co-TikTok group Hype house.. In January 2020, she signed with a talent agency UTA.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Charli D’Amelio nickname Charlie Known name Charlie Birthday May 1, 2004 age 16 years (as of 2020) place of origin Norwalk, Connecticut Birthplace Norwalk, Connecticut Current place of residence Norwalk, Connecticut Country of Citizenship American Profession Ticktaku Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair Chase Hudson religion Christian Zodiac Taurus Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Connecticut Private School College / university NA Educational background NA Ethnicity Christian Father’s name Mark Damerio Mother’s name Heidi Damerio Brother’s name No siblings Sister name Dixie D’Amilio(young) Spouse / husband’s name not applicable Child (child) name not applicable

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Charli D’Amelio Career began in the summer of Tik Tok 2019, Upload dance videos to trendy songs on the platform.Her first Tik Tok Lip sync Video with her friend.

2019, yuan Sony music Executive Barbara Jones has signed D’Amelio to her management company, Outshine Talent.To January 2020, D’Amelio has signed with talent agency UTA. She starred in the Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial with other celebrities.She was invited to attend Super Bowl LIV Meet Jennifer Lopez to create the TikTok Challenge “JLo Super Bowl Challenge”. In January 2020, D’Amelio was called TikTok’s “Reigning Queen.” New York Times..

Charli D’Amelio Was part of a joint TikTok content house known as “House of hype” With 18 other people, including her sister, Dixie D’Amilio. In May 2020, the representative of Damilios Hollywood Reporter She and her sister left Hypehouse after it became a business rather than something fun.[[[[

Charli D’Amelio Danced in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with fellow Hypehouse and “Renegade“Dance, Jaraia Harmon. On March 27, 2020, D’Amelio collaborated with actor Noah Schnapp on YouTube. In May 2020, she and her sister announced a new podcast deal with the Ramble Podcast Network. This provides behind the scenes of a particular topic in their lives and their minds. May 2020 Hollywood Reporter Called her Tik Tok’s “biggest star.”

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Over $ 4 million (approx.) Monthly salary / income $ 56000 per event Home address Norwalk, Connecticut

favorite:-

Favorite food Shepherd pie Favorite actor Chris Hemsworth Favorite actress Kylie Jenner Favorite color black Favorite hobby Creating Tiktok videos Favorite cricket player Quinton de Cock Favorite destination Bali, Amsterdam, Paris, New Zealand Favorite singer Serena Gomez Favorite movie notebook

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde Eye color Blue height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches Meters – 1.70 m Centimeter – 170 cm weight Kilogram – 54 Kg Figure measurement Size – 34 inches Waist size – 25 inches Hip size – 35 inches Figure measurement – ​​34-25-35 Shoe size – 9 US

