Charli D’Amelio’s Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Net Worth, Boyfriend

9 mins ago
Charli D’Amelio Based in the United States TikTok star The person who gained her fame Self-titled channel.. She is extremely popular for her original choreography, montages and dances with lip sync.Other popular numbers TikTok Creator Featured in her channel collaborations such as: Addison Ray and Maximoli Bano. She was a member of the co-TikTok group Hype house.. In January 2020, she signed with a talent agency UTA.

Charli D’Amelio’s age, height, boyfriend, facts

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Charli D’Amelio
nickname Charlie
Known name Charlie
Birthday May 1, 2004
age 16 years (as of 2020)
place of origin Norwalk, Connecticut
Birthplace Norwalk, Connecticut
Current place of residence Norwalk, Connecticut
Country of Citizenship American
Profession Ticktaku
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair Chase Hudson
religion Christian
Zodiac Taurus
Eating habits vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-

school name Connecticut Private School
College / university NA
Educational background NA
Ethnicity Christian
Father’s name Mark Damerio
Mother’s name Heidi Damerio
Brother’s name No siblings
Sister name Dixie D’Amilio(young)
Spouse / husband’s name not applicable
Child (child) name not applicable
Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Charli D’Amelio Career began in the summer of Tik Tok 2019, Upload dance videos to trendy songs on the platform.Her first Tik Tok Lip sync Video with her friend.

Make cash from streaming live

2019, yuan Sony music Executive Barbara Jones has signed D’Amelio to her management company, Outshine Talent.To January 2020, D’Amelio has signed with talent agency UTA. She starred in the Sabra Hummus Super Bowl commercial with other celebrities.She was invited to attend Super Bowl LIV Meet Jennifer Lopez to create the TikTok Challenge “JLo Super Bowl Challenge”. In January 2020, D’Amelio was called TikTok’s “Reigning Queen.” New York Times..

Charli D’Amelio Was part of a joint TikTok content house known as “House of hype” With 18 other people, including her sister, Dixie D’Amilio. In May 2020, the representative of Damilios Hollywood Reporter She and her sister left Hypehouse after it became a business rather than something fun.[[[[

Charli D’Amelio Danced in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game with fellow Hypehouse and “Renegade“Dance, Jaraia Harmon. On March 27, 2020, D’Amelio collaborated with actor Noah Schnapp on YouTube. In May 2020, she and her sister announced a new podcast deal with the Ramble Podcast Network. This provides behind the scenes of a particular topic in their lives and their minds. May 2020 Hollywood Reporter Called her Tik Tok’s “biggest star.”

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Over $ 4 million (approx.)
Monthly salary / income $ 56000 per event
Home address Norwalk, Connecticut

favorite:-

Favorite food Shepherd pie
Favorite actor Chris Hemsworth
Favorite actress Kylie Jenner
Favorite color black
Favorite hobby Creating Tiktok videos
Favorite cricket player Quinton de Cock
Favorite destination Bali, Amsterdam, Paris, New Zealand
Favorite singer Serena Gomez
Favorite movie notebook
Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color blonde
Eye color Blue
height Feet – 5 feet 7 inches
Meters – 1.70 m
Centimeter – 170 cm
weight Kilogram – 54 Kg
Figure measurement Size – 34 inches
Waist size – 25 inches
Hip size – 35 inches
Figure measurement – ​​34-25-35
Shoe size – 9 US

