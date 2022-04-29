Charlie Crist says he’s ‘open’ to mask mandate, setting up COVID as key issue in race against DeSantis



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A recent statement by a Democratic candidate seeking the Florida gubernatorial seat has opened the door to a central issue in the race against Republican Gov. Ron Desantis for COVID-19.

In a video obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, former Florida Governor and current Congressman Charlie Christ, D-Fla., Told attendees at a campaign event in Wilton Manners, Florida, that if elected, he would be open to a statewide mask mandate.

One participant in the event asked, “Congressman, thank you for coming. You mentioned the epidemic. Hopefully it’s behind us. But as Florida governor, would you keep the mask mandatory or open to control?”

Christ of Florida ran third for governor, second as Democrat

“I would be open to doing what scientists suggest – not political scientists,” Christ said. “Yes. I read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it. So after that I am going to the airport. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to, but I’m going because Florida is experiencing an improvement starting this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new look. “

This is not the first time that Christ has shown support for the Cavite mandate. In July 2021, he said he would support a mask mandate and lockdown as a precautionary measure against the onset of the epidemic.

He was tossed out by a Florida judge earlier this month Biden The administration’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention masks public transport passengers.

Christ’s statement about the mask came after his Democratic primary rival Nicki Fried tweeted support for the end of the federal mask mandate.

In early April, an unmasked Fried tweeted a peace sign to his selfie camera.

“Peace out TSA Mask Mandate But peace and respect for others, whether wearing a mask or not, “he captioned the tweet.

“I’ll read all your steps, but orders have been dropped, vaccines are working, things are getting normal, and it’s okay for a Democrat to say that – because we made it possible. I love you,” he wrote.

Desantis, who has not imposed a statewide mask order at any point in the epidemic and is running for a second term as governor in 2022, has vehemently opposed the imposition of the Kavid ban.

Descent Democrat Nikki Bhaja explodes after joining Florida governor race: ‘She’s a lockdown lobbyist’

“This has led the Florida nation to stand up against the policies of the perverted federal government and to fight against heavy-handed orders that have no scientific support,” he said after the CDC’s federal transportation mask mandate was recently invalidated.

Christian Ziegler, vice chairman of the Florida GOP, told Gadget Clock Digital, “Charlie Christ is one of the most out-of-touch positions Christ has ever taken to be ‘open’ to imposing a mask mandate, which really says something.”

“Americans are flocking to Florida, and the Florida Republican Party is dominating voter registration because Governor Dissentis fought and protected us from ridiculous, anti-science masked orders and cowardly tyrants like Charlie Christ.”

Recent Voting It was found that most Americans (62%) did not want to return to the mask mandate and only 34% supported them. Also, only 12% of Republicans said they would support additional COVID restrictions at the moment in the epidemic.

In March, Gadget Clock Digital reported that for the first time in state history, Republican voters registered in Florida now number more than 100,000 Democrats.

Christie’s campaign and the Florida Democratic Party’s governorship race did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment on how they view the issue of Kovid Mandate.

It is unclear whether the Florida Democratic Party will support Fried or Christ on this issue. Florida’s primary election is not until the end of August.