Charlize Theron, Mulan filmmaker Niki Caro to collaborate on Netflix movie about female surfers

Hollywood star Charlize Theron is teaming up with Netflix and filmmaker Niki Caro for a characteristic movie about excessive female surfers combating for the upright to compete in large-wave contests.

Theron, who no longer too way back starred in Netflix blockbuster The Former Guard, will manufacture the movie through her banner Denver & Delilah, consistent with The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s no longer but recognized whether or not or no longer the 45-year-worn actor may maybe even star within the movie.

Caro, most interesting recognized for guiding Mulan for Disney, will helm the characteristic movie, consistent with a New York Instances journal article.

Titled The Wrestle For Gender Equality In Indubitably one in every of many Most Abominable Sports activities actions on Earth, the article, penned by Daniel Duane, turned as soon as about female surfers Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly combating for the upright to compete in large-wave contests.

Becky Johnston is writing the screenplay that may put collectively 4 ladies who make a extraordinarily environment friendly bond as they surf the world’s most threatening spots and wrestle for equality in massive wave browsing.

Caro may maybe even manufacture the movie adaptation alongside Theron, AJ Dix and Beth Kono for Denver and Delilah.

